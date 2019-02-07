Media seeks anti-Trump angle on opportunity zones
In December 2017, President Trump signed a far-reaching piece of legislation creating opportunity zones, aimed at revitalizing inner cities across America. Surrounded and praised by major black participants, including Dr. Ben Carson, Sen. Tim Scott and BET founder Bob Johnson, all said this legislation will have a tremendous impact on the lives of black inner city residences. A year later, negative media reporting on the nation’s 8,700 opportunity zones implied the legislation was designed to benefit Jared Kushner’s real estate holdings. The media seems afraid to publish something positive about this administration.
Robert J. Caroccio Sr.
Ocean City
GOP should back Trump in fight with Democrats
I strongly feel that Jan. 3 was a day of infamy for the U.S. government. It was a dishonor and a public disgrace when Nancy Pelosi got voted back in as speaker of the House. She must have thought she was doing a reality show or a pageant when she gave her speech.
I think she is a fake and phony politician who just wants to look good in front of a television camera. Watch out, because her and the majority of Democrats will seek actions that would destroy this world. She and Sen. Chuck Schumer will seek to impeach President Trump, open the U.S. borders and declare sanctuary cities.
The Democrats want illegal immigrants to come into America, do what they want to do and take jobs, money and lives.
Trump should fight Pelosi and put the Democrats in their place. The Republicans should get their house in order, become unified and start working with the president, no matter how they feel about him.
Joseph C. Geralis
Egg Harbor Township
46 years of killing fetuses
Jan. 22 marked the 46th anniversary of the most contentious decision ever made by the U.S. Supreme Court. This decision allowed women, only, the choice of life or death over babies in their womb. 58 million dead human fetuses later, it is no less contentious or resolved. This fosters an image of Romans giving the thumbs down over the lives of early Christians.
One can empathize with a young woman with an unwanted pregnancy, yet to kill a helpless soul as the right or only answer to that dilemma is wrong. Worse yet are the doctors performing these killings.
This is not the “Cider House Rules,” and they are not performing a service to these women, society or humanity. Life is the first basic right.
Dr. Kermit Gosnell, convicted of the murder of three live born babies that survived his botched abortions, is one such butcher, no better than mass murderers such as Ted Bundy. If the unborn could already speak, I think they’d say they want to live.
James M. Spickard
Little Egg Harbor Township
VA shows government can’t deliver health care
Government-paid free health care for everyone sounds like a great idea, wonderful. The government will take care of those that get sick.
But isn’t that exactly the same as the Veterans Affairs health care program? And everyone knows how well that is working for the veterans from Vietnam, the two Gulf wars and the Afghanistan conflict.
Some veterans have died while waiting for treatment. Others haven’t received proper care from Agent Orange exposure. The Navy is still denying claims of the blue water sailors that were exposed.
This is the kind of medical care that the entire nation could expect with the Medicare-for-all program that politicians are proposing.
Frank Priolo
Hammonton