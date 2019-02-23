Residents of Whitesboro must declare independence
“We hold these truths to be sacred and undeniable; that all men are created equal and independent, that from that equal creation they derive rights inherent and inalienable, among which are the preservation of life, and liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
No truer words are written than Thomas Jefferson’s draft of the Declaration of Independence. When burdened with infringements of foreign governments, a citizen, a people and a town deserve to set themselves free from excessive taxation, a lack of legal protections, and a surrender of land to interests that disadvantage the feeble, the poor and the misinformed.
Civil rights leaders Booker T. Washington and Rep. George Henry White overcame the Jim Crow politics and cultural prejudices of their era to build the town of Whitesboro in March 1902. At a time when some campaigned to remove African-Americans from Cape May County, the Whitesboro investors created an opportunity for American citizens to economically solidify their well-being and govern rightfully as ascribed by the Founding Fathers. Yet, today, our citizenry watches as external forces rule without transparency, tax without restraint, and pirate our lands by financial and judicial means. Even, internally, non-profit organizations make governmental decisions and the people have no insight or involvement.
Inspired by Jefferson’s words and Washington’s and White’s dreams, joyfully, the good people of the town of Whitesboro must declare its liberty, freedom and independence from all threats, both foreign and domestic, to the sanctity of its existence as a sovereign entity.
Scott Armstrong
Whitesboro
Gasoline tax rises again, but roads remain bad
I’m glad the state of New Jersey has $100 million from taxpayers to contribute to horse racing. One of the main roads leading to our major cash cow, Atlantic City, is in deplorable condition in Galloway Township. Even the horses of our predecessors, the Native Americans, would have trouble negotiating that mess.
What happened to the funds from the huge gas tax increases? They haven’t been used to get the state pension funds in good shape, nor to lower our ridiculously high property taxes.
Shame on our lawmakers. This nonsense almost makes me ashamed to be a pro-life Democrat.
Joyce E. Arndt
Egg Harbor City
Handshake disgraceful
Rep. Jeff Van Drew was a total disgrace at the recent State of the Union address, desperately trying to shake President Trump’s hand as he entered. I voted for Van Drew, but never again. I think he should switch to the Republican Party.
Patricia Knobloch
Vineland