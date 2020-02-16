No political trial witnesses
Polls told us that about 75 percent of Americans were in favor of witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial. However, generally speaking, most of those polled were likely to have been low-information responders in that they probably thought the impeachment trial in the Senate was like a jury trial for a criminal where witnesses are called.
But Trump’s impeachment trial is essentially a political trial with no crime specified, and there were pros and cons to having witnesses. Also, the prosecution was obviously on a fishing expedition. They were attempting to sway voters in the upcoming election because their chances of swaying Republican senators were slim and none.
Also, there were 18 witnesses in the House’s partisan impeachment fiasco, all of whom were supported by the Democrats. (The Republicans were not permitted to have any witnesses.) We need not go into further details, just the fact that there were pros and cons should suffice to distinguish the impeachment trial call for witnesses from that of a jury trial.
And think about this. Although the Democrats appeared to be screaming for witnesses, because of the low-information (voter) poll, many of them thought they would benefit more at the November election if the Republicans rejected witnesses.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May
Van Drew’s issues conflict
I think Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s declaration of “undying loyalty” to President Donald Trump showed that his only motivation was ambition.
Will the Republicans now defend Van Drew’s lifetime strongly pro-choice stance? What about his support for immigrants facing deportation? Or his strong support of Obamacare?
Or will Van Drew simply change his views again in order to show his undying loyalty? True integrity, for both Van Drew and local Republicans, will be on display when he actually votes on these issues.
Greg Smith
Linwood
Against ACIT grant bid
The freeholders voted to allow the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT) to apply for state grants to expand their facility despite declining enrollment throughout Atlantic County. There are several reasons the public should be suspicious about why the freeholders passed this resolution.
I don’t trust County Executive Dennis Levinson. Why did he initiate this resolution after the November elections and during the holiday rush? Why was this initiative added at the last minute to the agenda? Who financially benefits by passing this? If you guessed labor, engineers and architects, you would be correct. Let’s follow the money and see who receives a return on investment.
Did Levinson insist on a financial breakdown for the expansion? Why would he move this initiative forward despite Atlantic County voters rejecting it in last year’s election? Why didn’t he perform an impact study of an expansion in a region with declining enrollment? Why didn’t he check to see if ACIT is duplicating existing programs, and meet with all the superintendents in Atlantic County for feedback on this expansion?
He seems to lack any regard in the spending loopholes ACIT frequently abuses. Then he wasn’t in attendance at this meeting.
Hardly a profile in courage.
I have no doubt he has troves of supporters who will malign me, but keep in mind I have no financial gain in this project. I am a volunteer from the Greater Egg Harbor School Board, I am proud to serve with a board that cares deeply about the students and community. I only wish Levinson seemed to possess these qualities.
Peggy Capone
Mays Landing
