Dems got quid pro quos
Now after three years of unrelenting false accusations against President Trump, the Democrats have voted to impeach him on hearsay, without evidence of any crime, and without the president having an opportunity to defend himself with due process.
It doesn’t matter what you think of the president, you don’t impeach, accuse or prosecute anyone in America because you don’t like them or you disagree with them.
The bottom line is this travesty of justice cannot be tolerated.
The Democrats are shredding the Constitution, the rule of law, the president’s rights, and the people of this nation.
The real quid pro quo is with Hillary Clinton, whose foundation received millions from the Russian company that received control over a large percentage of U.S. uranium — that’s right folks, nuclear raw material, under her tenure as secretary of state.
How about Joe Biden, who was recorded bragging that he threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless it fired the prosecutor investigating corruption at the energy company where his son Hunter was on the board.
Sure enough Joe Biden got his quid pro quo and the investigator was fired.
The only reason Democrats are bold enough to attempt to overthrow this election is because voters in states like New Jersey keep enabling such politicians. When will they wise up?
Dave McIntosh
Egg Harbor Township
Support candidate, not the party
There have been many letters in favor of Rep. Jeff Van Drew for voting his mind and many angry that he didn’t vote to impeach and switched parties.
Some angry writers even went as far as demanding he return money sent to help his campaign.
One letter writer said he is politically undeclared and has always voted for whom he thinks is the best, yet thinks Van Drew dishonored himself and the voters that voted for him and should resign.
I have to ask, does simply switching parties suddenly make the man or women not “the best” anymore? Other than the candidate’s party affiliation, do their views and values suddenly change? If they do and are not aligned with yours, then vote them out next time.
If Van Drew were a Republican when the voting took place, would he not have been the best at that time, or did the grapes suddenly sour because of the switch?
And for those saying he should return funds sent to his campaign to help get him elected, was this sent to his campaign directly to help elect candidate Jeff Van Drew, or to the Democratic Party to do with as they see fit?
If people are supporting him as a candidate and he is aligned with their values, why aren’t they supporting him now? What changed, just the party, his values or their own?
I registered as a Democrat (and still am) many, many years ago, as soon as I could vote, and always vote the person on their values and platform, not simply for any Democrat that happens to be running on the ticket. That would be foolish, very irresponsible of me as a voter and very sheepish.
Yes, I voted for Democrat Jeff Van Drew (for his character, views and agenda) so I couldn’t care less that he is now a Republican.
I also voted for President Trump and am happy with how things are going across the board. If something changes, I’ll have to revisit that in the next election.
Harry Cottrill
Linwood
