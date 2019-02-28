Give tax breaks to those who don’t use schools
Regarding the recent story, “Weymouth school district joins lawsuit over state aid cuts”:
I find it odd that Superintendent John Alfieri mentions that nearly 25 percent of the township’s 2,700 residents live in a mobile home park and don’t pay property taxes on their homes. They do pay a monthly lot rental and the owners of the land pay taxes.
Also, let’s ask a more important question — why should they pay school taxes when they’re prohibited from sending children there. This is a 55-plus community.
Also, why are seniors paying high school taxes when again, they are not sending kids into the system. My thought is: If you have not used the school system in at least 10 years, then the school tax should be eliminated or cut in half.
Nancy Jones
Mays Landing
Lots of false appearances
I believe everyone should fight for their equal rights, and against every kind of racism — from the robbing of New Jersey taxpayers to any kind of ethnic discrimination.
I found ironic, though, the recent photo of Tara Raigns, of Petersburg, Va., protesting Gov. Northam’s role in a yearbook photo of someone dressed in blackface. Raigns seems to be wearing a blonde wig, which I feel is also dressing up as someone else.
Dan Histon
Egg Harbor City
Electing Dems supports abortion, drug, vote laws
New York State Democrats just passed a law that makes killing babies in the womb legal up to the moment of birth to protect the mother’s health or life. Virginia’s Democrat governor suggested that even babies born alive despite abortion attempts could be allowed to die. New Jersey voters should regard Democrats as the party supporting this mass killing. In the U.S., 50 million babies have been killed, several hundred thousand last year alone.
Gov. Phil Murphy wants to legalize recreational cannabis use, which would increase addiction among youths. The Democrat-controlled Legislature just made it mandatory to teach children to accept homosexuality, lesbianism and transgenderism, even though the Bible condemns such sexual behaviors. Parents are overruled in the moral education of their children and they have no say in the matter, except their vote.
Some Democrats are for open borders, which bring in drugs, crime and the increased straining of public services. Border agents say a barrier is needed and Democrats in Congress voted for this in recent years, including Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Now suddenly it’s “immoral” because President Trump is in the White House.
Some Democrats in Washington support same day voter registration, mail-in ballots and voting by felons and even illegal aliens, and making voter identification illegal, which I think would encourage voter fraud.
This is ultimately the fault and responsibility of people who elect Democrats over and over. Stop voting for those who would harm our children and destroy constitutional government.
Dave McIntosh
Egg Harbor Township