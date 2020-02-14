News media no longer report freely, honestly
The word bias refers to showing an unjustified favoritism toward something or someone. Thus, on a very simplistic level, media bias refers to the media exhibiting an unjustifiable favoritism as they cover the news.
When the media transmit biased news reports, those reports present viewers with an inaccurate, unbalanced and/or unfair view of the world around them. The definition of media bias is a lot like Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart’s definition of pornography, “I know it when I see it.” Media bias is real, it reduces the quality of journalism, and it fosters distrust among readers.
Hiding behind the First Amendment, the mainstream media constantly blankets the public with inaccurate slanted hit pieces and have become no more than the far left propaganda wing of the Democratic Party. To name a few — CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post and the New York Times.
Much of the public doesn’t realize just how strict is the code of conduct that journalists have traditionally followed. The Journalist’s Creed stands in bronze at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., for all to see. It states in part that “individual responsibility may not be escaped by pleading another’s instructions or another’s dividends.” I challenge those who call themselves journalists, at any and all professional levels, to read the creed and then perform a sincere inventory of their journalistic practices.
Conservatives are an alien species in many newsrooms. The resulting slanted (and occasionally hostile) coverage leaves conservatives rightly distrustful. This breeds the perception that the media is out to get them, and gives credence to the saying “fake news.”
Opinion or fact or somewhere in between, the results of this bias includes slanted news, withheld information, warped priorities and discrediting news sources that cover stories they intentionally ignore. The question is whatever happened to the free press, what ever happened to honest reporting.
Art Mooney
Little Egg Harbor
Popular vote is what counts
Of all the misrepresentations, half-truths and outright lies being presented in defense of President Trump’s impeachment, and no matter how the process turns out, one significant fact remains:
Nobody is trying to overturn or subvert the will of the people in the 2016 election. The people voted for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in the popular vote by 2.9 million more votes — 65.9 million (20.3%) for Clinton vs. slightly less than 63 million (19.4%) for Trump.
Trump’s win in the Electoral College that decides the victor in U.S. presidential elections put this woefully inadequate president in office. It’s not a technicality. It’s a fact.
Elaine Fogler
Ventnor
Ignore criminal’s sports
I was shocked and angered to see the photos alongside the article about the convictions of Tyler Dralle and Kwamere Benjamin. To me they seemed to be a highlight reel from the former life of a convicted murderer. Dralle chose a life of violence and crime, as evidenced by his actions and there is nothing about him that should be highlighted other than his guilty verdict.
Photos of his athletic past should be withheld out of respect to the victim, Deanna Scordo, and her loved ones. Scordo deserves the highlight reel, the convicted felons who murdered her deserve nothing but the punishment handed down to them by the court.
Margret-Kristine Halkes
Egg Harbor Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.