Dems block protective wall
Second District Democrats running for Congress, in my opinion, pose a threat to the lives of Americans and their children.
I am an independent and vote for who I feel would govern the best. However, the present Democrat Congress promotes and leans toward socialism.
They have attempted to block every proposal by President Trump to keep America safe. The biggest block is the wall. One 2nd District Democrat already shows signs of socialism in a book she wrote. The rest, I’m afraid, will fall in lock-step with the socialist majority in Congress.
What is the danger? Does coronavirus register? Already, many Chinese are fleeing China for, in their minds, a safer place. America. How? The pipeline through South America into Mexico and then the U.S.
At the present, the Democrats are still actively pursuing a coup based on impeachment. Three years and not much except impeachment. Would they help build a wall that might seriously cut down on millions of American deaths? No way. Would Michael Bloomberg’s billions help in preventing a pandemic? Possibly, if he would spend $20 billion on an immediate and total wall combined with other preventative measures.
If you vote for Democrats, I sincerely hope you live to see the results.
Ron Hill
Egg Harbor City
Keep mail-in ballots, exclude 2nd home owners
The march of American democracy is to ensure equal representation for all. With few exceptions, this is the goal. The most fundamental form of representation comes from exercise of the vote.
A Press editorial has suggested consideration of giving second-home owners a voice in local government, perhaps a vote that counts half that of a resident’s vote.
No one is forced to own multiple homes, rather than renting a condo or hotel room. I think this would give the wealthy more say in government. I think it would be like giving multiple votes to landlords who own multiple units, or giving casino owners who pay millions in taxes proportionally more votes than retirees on fixed income.
Contrast this with another Press editorial railing against perceived abuse of mail-in and messenger ballots. I agree that mail-in ballots are easier to abuse than voting in person. But the purpose of mail-in and messenger ballots is to allow people to vote without having to go to a polling station to cast their votes. There are fail safes in place to ensure that people are voting once and that this power is not abused. But there is no legitimate reason why delivered paper ballots shouldn’t be counted as a legitimate form of voting. They are easier to verify than electronic voting, which has proven corruptible.
Matthew McElroy
Wildwood Crest
