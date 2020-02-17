Trump’s accomplishments show keeping his word
A recent letter urged “Don’t reelect Trump.” It cited a Democrat advisor saying “Leadership demands … that a president will keep his word” and lists seven times he says the president has been false and misleading. Only two of these relate to duties in office — one involving having Mexico pay for the border wall and the other in replacing Obamacare.
With respect to Obamacare, it was John McCain who prevented the repeal with his no vote in the Senate. Regarding the wall, Mexico may not have contributed monetarily, but it has begun to interdict refugees and to take back asylum seekers until their court date. Wall construction has begun and arrests at the border are down dramatically. No president accomplishes everything he would like, but President Trump has a solid record of doing as he said he would.
Taxes and burdensome regulations have been slashed; economic growth is rebounding; the stock market has soared; manufacturing is returning; employment, particularly among minorities, is at record lows; wages are rising; judges who adhere to the Constitution have been appointed and confirmed in large numbers; terrorism has been delivered crippling blows with the rout of ISIS and the deaths of numerous global terror leaders; consequently, the country’s international standing has improved dramatically. Trump means what he says. There have been no “red lines” laid down that were not adhered to as with President Obama. As far as lies in office go, “If you like your doctor or your current health plan you can keep them” ranks near the top of the all-time list.
The only thing in the letter I agree with is “We have never had a president like Donald Trump.” He is indeed unique. While I sometimes cringe at his rhetoric, I am thrilled at what he has accomplished in spite of never ending attempts by Democrats to void his election with phony investigations. With luck his reelection will be accompanied by continued Republican control of the Senate and, hopefully, renewed control of the House. If that happens the “swamp” will continue to be drained and our future will be bright indeed.
James M. Shippen
Northfield
Conway presumes about S.J.
For a politician who called the media the enemy of the people, President Donald Trump would be hard pressed to make the case based on the headline use of a quote by Trump counsel Kellyanne Conway that “South Jersey Is Trump country” for a story about the Trump rally in Wildwood. While it had a circus atmosphere, the calliope was in full throat and it was attended by thousands of people, her declaration was a bit presumptuous.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew should take Trump’s comments as faint praise at best given his history. November can’t get here fast enough.
Bob Sule
Somers Point
