Reward shutdown staff
Among hundreds of thousands of government employees who weren’t paid immediately during the shutdown, some were ordered to work while others were essentially given a five-week vacation. All of them were going to get back pay. That doesn’t seem fair to those employees who had to put in their 40 hour work weeks and will receive the same paychecks as those who sat home.
The government should compensate in some way those who met their work responsibilities. I recognize that neither situation was by choice, but I would guess that those with the weeks off who had adequate financial reserves probably had a great vacation.
Karl Nuebler
Galloway Township
Grandparents can give key help to grandchildren
Many grandparents play a key role in helping their grown children and their grandchildren.
Last year, seven sets of grandparents I know helped pay tuition as gifts to their grandchildren. Grandparents helped ferry their grandkids around.
My real estate friends tell me how grandparents often arrive at settlement with check-in-hand as down payment for the home their children are purchasing. My lawyer friends tell about the money often provided by grandparents to pay for a divorce or custody action. Grandparents are taking in their grandchildren to help raise them. College grads are seeking jobs in areas where employment opportunities exist and so do their grandparents, to let them live free while they get a start in their careers.
I remember as a kid seeing grown children taking care of their parents. Many suburbanites transformed attached garages into a bedroom with a bath so that their parents might move in with them.
I am a grandparent to seven grandchildren. I attend their sports events, go to their dance recitals, am there at birthday parties and graduations. My shore cottage may be used by them and their buddies. What I do best for them is to show them that there is no need to jump through hoops to please me like their fathers and moms had to do. The fact that they simply exist is enough to win my love and affection.
I probably am doing a better job as a grandfather than I did as a father.
Sam Alfonsi
Diamond Beach
Criticism of Van Drew petty
Regarding the recent letter, “Van Drew shouldn’t have voted no on House speaker”:
The letter is pretty petty stuff — petty criticism from a professional man to another medical professional, but if the writer never made a mistake I guess he has the right. I could agree with the writer but then we’d both be wrong.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew is new to Congress and any reasonable person would understand his action. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did.
Van Drew is an intelligent guy who has consistently stood up for fairness and truth regardless of party affiliation. He is not a party functionary and I think he was former Rep. Frank LoBiondo’s biggest fear. We need more like him.
I was once advised that the difference between a doctor and God is that God does think she is a doctor.
Tom Fitzgerald
Wildwood Crest