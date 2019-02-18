Coast Guard shapes lives
Growing up on eastern Long Island, N.Y., I can strongly remember the non-stop activity of military presence in my small village of Bridgehampton. When a convoy of tanks passed by my school, the building would shake. In my senior year I joined the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, going active after graduation when I was assigned to base Cape May. I was involved in aids to navigation and search and rescue teams along the eastern seaboard.
Recently a group of retired “coasties” and the Millville Elks Club hosted a gourmet dinner for Coast Guard recruits in Millville. An entire day of fun, games, rest and relaxation plus a delicious buffet was provided to approximately 180 recruits.
People can support the Coast Guard on May 4 by visiting base Cape May for the Coast Guard Community Festival. The Coast Guard helped me to become the proud United States citizen that I am today.
Rodney W. Mulligan
Vineland
Wall a good investment in US national security
Regarding the recent letter, “Wall would be a waste”:
The proposed expenditure for President Trump’s wall would be about $5.2 billion or about a 10th of 1 percent of the budget. Contrast that with the trillions of dollars of deficits this nation is saddled with from the rein of President Obama.
In California alone, if the estimated 3.5 million illegal aliens went back they where they came from, it would leave an extra $10 billion for school systems, bankrupt hospitals, overrun prisons and more. Throughout the U.S., illegal aliens cost the nation more than $50 billion a year.
Many liberal politicians, who now oppose the wall, spoke in favor of it just a few years ago. Many live in homes surrounded by walls, some also with armed guards.
Evidently, they believe in the security of walls, for themselves. Walls have proven their effectiveness in many countries throughout the world. An investment in a wall is needed here in America for our national security.
Robert J. Vertolli
Vineland
Secure border with tech
A series of satellites could monitor the entire U.S. border, picking up any human being crossing. Perhaps other technology could immobilize illegal entrants until the Border Patrol can apprehend them.
But if immigrants manage to step one foot in the U.S. and they have no discoverable criminal record in their country, they don’t get sent back and are released into America.
The right wall would funnel immigrants to a smaller area, much easier to patrol, especially with better technology.
This is an uphill battle. Let’s hope fairness overcomes the current system and the opposition to change from those who prosper from it.
Joseph Gundy
Mays Landing
Enjoyed work with Lopez at Stockton on his show
The recent story on Bert Lopez’s “Happy Place” gave me two big reasons to smile. I had the pleasure of working with Lopez on his show, “Latino Motion,” while taking the TV production internship at Stockton University, where it is filmed. He is a very gracious and professional gentleman. He treated us kindly and with respect, and each one of our group looked forward to giving him and his program our best efforts, week in and week out. He even took us all out to dinner after the last show of the semester.
The second smile came when I saw the photograph of Lopez holding a bobblehead of himself sitting at a TV anchor desk. It was my internship group that gave it to him as a gift at the end of our time together, feeling that we needed to let him know how much we appreciated his patience and professionalism. That is the kind of impact he had on us, and it’s heartwarming indeed to see that he keeps our gift in his “Happy Place.”
Kenneth A. Kin
Galloway Township