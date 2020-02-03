Robbers, expect a fight
Regarding the recent story, “2 boys charged in attempted robberies on A.C. Boardwalk”:
I invite such boys to try that when I’m walking the Boardwalk. All I can say is their parents will visit them in the nearby hospital before they make it to the jail. Their parents should be arrested too.
What are boys at age 14 doing out at that time? If you don’t want to set your kids straight, please give them are card so they know what to put on their tombstones because someone will eventually carry it further than me.
Me, I’ll just have some fun with them until the police show up.
Patrick M. Matthews
Galloway Township
Prefer Richter to Van Drew
Congressional candidate David Richter has so much more to offer than Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the latter who I found to be on both sides of an issue and lacking in integrity.
I witnessed Richter and his family where I lived previously 30 years ago, start a business in their home and subsequently generate it into thousands of jobs, which is what South Jersey desperately needs, currently seasonal in nature.
Moreover, Richter has more in common with President Trump than Van Drew, the latter a virtual “Johnny come lately” to conservative values; i.e., pro-life, Second Amendment Constitutional rights, pro-America.
Lastly, I’m not even sure Van Drew can hold his own in a primary fight where the vengeful Democrats will throw everything they have at him.
Tony De Angelis
Villas
Better leaders needed
Recent protests, by Iraqi citizens against the U.S., their own government and that of Iran, bear reflection particularly on the supposed “nation building” actions of the George W. Bush administration. Before 2003, Saddam Hussein (Batthist-Sunni) was waging a protracted war with Iran and also serving as an irritant to neighboring Syria (Shia) and Iran (Shia). I suspect that Bush was attempting to resuscitate the elitist New World Order doctrine of his father, President George H.W. Bush.
Of course, G.W. Bush with unusual bravado signaled “Mission Accomplished” and continued an unnecessary conflict in Iraq. Now, it appears the Iraq situation is as Yogi Berra would say, “deja vu all over again.” And, in Afghanistan, we are engaged in the longest U.S. war ever. Yet, over 15 years later, Iraq (aka Mesopotamia) can’t seem to feed its people nor keep the lights on in communities despite enormous energy reserves. And Afghanistan appears to be again succumbing to Taliban influences. Afghanis fail to vote in national elections and U.S. contractors have received exorbitant payments.
We can thank Presidents Bush, Obama and partly Trump; and, as we’ve witnessed during the recent impeachment hearings, we should thank the career bureaucrats and other elites (the Deep State) — who will use any argument to circumvent a president’s actions if those actions don’t correspond with the (self-anointed) global wisdom of the elites.
With a 2020 election cycle upon us, we need to be more vigilant in choosing our leaders, while ensuring that they also are intellectually equipped to deal with global and domestic issues. The media should relentlessly ferret out the limitations of the campaigning dilettantes and the uninitiated of this election cycle through effective/informed journalism, instead of just perpetuating the impeach-Trump crusade and the anti-Rep. Jeff Van Drew diatribe.
Ron Smith
Brigantine
Trump counters Murphy
Every time I hear Gov. Phil Murphy talk, I think about Murphy’s Law. Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.
Luckily, we have a Trump card to play! Vote for President Donald Trump.
Gary Shoff
Egg Harbor Township
