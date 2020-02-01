Illegal immigrants will get ‘dollar a day’ policies
Regarding the recent letter, “Insurance cost will limit licenses for immigrants”:
The writer that said the illegal immigrant drivers won’t be able to afford car insurance must not have heard of New Jersey’s “dollar a day” insurance. Check it out.
I found out about it when my car was hit by an illegal immigrant driver and my insurance had to pay the full bill. No one knows about this insurance except a certain few.
Belford Miller
Bridgeton
GOP isn’t political party
Regarding the recent story, “Galloway GOP leaders switch, back Van Drew”:
I think this sums up the current state of the Republican Party. I am a Democrat; I supported Rep. Jeff Van Drew financially and voted for him. I did so because I agreed with his position on most national issues.
And indeed, until last fall, I was satisfied with my choice as Van Drew voted with the Democrats more than 90% of the time. I accepted that Republicans have different positions on many issues and I respected their choice.
But the decision of local Republicans to back Van Drew suggests to me that there is no longer a Republican Party in this country. We now have President Trump Republicans, who I believe will do whatever Trump tells them to do.
Van Drew had been a Democrat for decades and had a record of supporting Democratic policies on most issues. Shame on him. But shame on the Republicans too, who I think have bowed to the will of Trump and abandoned the principles they have long supported. I now view the GOP as a cult, not a political party.
Jean Hunter
Avalon
Serve residents, not party
The people who are calling for the resignation of Rep. Jeff Van Drew seem to be under the impression that he was elected to represent the Democratic Party and do exactly what the party tells him to do.
If so, they are mistaken. He was elected to represent our Second District and to vote according to the interests of his constituents, the majority of whom are not Democrats.
No politician should blindly follow their party leadership, be it Republicans or Democrats.
Frank Priolo
Hammonton
