Immigrant ills overblown
Regarding the recent letter, “Border control wise”:
The writer deplores the lack of wisdom regarding the complex and controversial immigration and border issues. If the public doesn’t learn the facts, it will continue to be manipulated.
In 2000 approximately 9,000 border agents apprehended 1.6 million migrants; last year 16,600 agents apprehended 310,000. People have been told that deadly destructive MS-13 members pour across the border, but the Border Patrol says they amount to less than 1 percent of migrants who are apprehended.
People are also told that migrants are mostly men, although 40 to 60 percent are families and unaccompanied children. I think parents desperate to save their sons from gang recruitment and their daughters from forced prostitution sell everything and even mortgage their homes to loan sharks.
According to the George W. Bush Institute, the country is strengthened by the contributions of immigrants. I believe U.S. poverty is due more to the mega-rich accumulating wealth than to the actions of immigrants, most of whom are believed to pay federal, state and local taxes.
The National Immigration Forum says that if Congress allows DACA to expire, $800 million in tax revenue would be lost, since 91 percent of DACA immigrants are employed.
Claiming that Democrats want open borders is ludicrous; they’ve authored, cosponsored and signed numerous bills protecting the border and currently propose billions of dollars to fund enhanced alternatives to the president’s wall.
Bettie J. Reina
Milmay
Immigration threat intentionally downplayed
Congress seems more interested in having a divisive issue than in solving a very serious problem that has been talked about since the Reagan administration. I think that’s because this divisive issue generates campaign contributions.
Some people have forgotten the tragedy of 9/11. The 9/11 terrorists had overstayed their visitor visas. Almost two decades later we still don’t know who is in the country. An unknown number of drug lords, gangs and jihadists may have entered illegally.
U.S. citizens continue to have toiletries and nail files confiscated before flying, while the porous southern border with Mexico allows illegal aliens to enter the country. The U.S. fully protects the border between North and South Korea, but not the border between the U.S. and Mexico. That’s crazy.
Walls obviously work since the mansions that house the political elite have protective barriers such as walls and surveillance cameras in addition to security details.
I hope and pray that cooler heads will prevail. This is not a schoolyard fight; this is the future of this great country.
Political correctness and the ultra-liberal media will be the demise of the U.S. yet. They have conditioned people to sound bites and a rush to judgment on issues that promote their agenda. This should not be about them versus us. It should be about what’s good for the great U.S.A. We need to go back to the principles that guided the greatest generation of the World War II era.
Annamarie Donley
Egg Harbor Township
Congress must represent the public, not the parties
Regarding the recent story, “Van Drew argues for border wall compromise on Fox TV show”:
I have voted as an independent most of my 45 years of voting. During campaigns and elections, all parties have claimed their agendas as being the only right one to endorse. For the most part, after the election, the president would concentrate more on getting Congress to function rather than being a Democrat.
That seemed to change from the Obama administration to now. President Obama would consistently blame the other side of the aisle instead of Congress in most of his addresses. This type of rhetoric has separated both sides of the aisle so much that they do not do their job. The leaders of both parties are only interested in promoting their own agenda (not even the party’s agenda).
It was refreshing that Rep. Jeff Van Drew seemed to base his actions on what is good for the people instead of what the party leaders want. I agree with his statement, “We are a nation of the rule of law, and we do need some type of barriers.” The leaders of the nation, both the president and leaders of Congress, should not dwell on the semantics of the term “wall” and move on with legislation to protect us.
I hope there are more in Congress for the public — and not the narrowly focused leaders who seem to always be in the media — and hope they become more vocal and do what’s right. We vote them in to represent all of us, not to play follow the leaders.
Donald Gallagher
Egg Harbor Township