Pressure Congress until it reaches an agreement
Regarding the federal government shutdown: To paraphrase an old saying — “I’m firm, you’re a pig-headed fool.”
It’s all in the perspective. In my opinion, both sides were pig-headed fools. It became a schoolyard staring contest, each side waiting to see who would blink first. Ridiculous and sad.
I applaud Rep. Jeff Van Drew for putting forth a bill to end these government shutdowns. However, if this bill goes nowhere, I have another solution: Let Congress forego their paychecks instead of the federal employees.
And since quite a few of them are wealthy and the loss of their paycheck might not bother them much, I further propose they be sequestered until they come to an agreement, much like a jury is sequestered until they reach a decision. Maybe that will light a fire under them.
Suzanne Quick
Little Egg Harbor Township
Hurt by hours reduction
I don’t appreciate my retail store employer scheduling me to work Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and then cutting back my work week to 14 hours, apparently because it does not make enough money in the month of February. I am behind in my mortgage payments, but I guess the company’s bottom line is more important. The store opening locally and employing me hasn’t made my life better.
Dawn K. Afflerbach
Egg Harbor Township
Higher ed failed AOC
The recent emergence of Democratic socialist and Boston University graduate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has at least one positive aspect.
Her continuous stream of oh-so “deeply profound” declarations illuminates the pathetic state of education in this country.
Richard Ming
Atlantic City