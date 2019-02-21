Students can help reduce violence in schools
Since the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in 2012, in some years the number of incidents of gun violence on school grounds has grown. Children deserve action to stop this crisis. And we must empower youth to be a part of the solution.
Sandy Hook Promise offers Say Something, a no-cost, easy-to-implement prevention program to teach students in schools and youth organizations how to identify the signs and signals of potential violence, especially in social media, and tell a trusted adult.
As teen suicide rates rise and school shootings get massive coverage, programs like these give me hope. Say Something has already averted countless violent incidents across the country.
By training children with simple steps to look out for their peers and speak up, we can prevent violence before it happens.
That’s why it’s so important for schools and youth organizations to join the Say Something Call-to-Action Week from Feb. 25 to March 1. This simple step can help bring the change we so badly need.
Laura Hill
Linwood
Congress failed, got paid
During the last government shutdown I was disgusted to see and hear congressional Democrats sit on their thumbs silently behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. I’m sure that some of them must have realized that a border fence or wall is necessary. We can’t let people storm our borders, gain entry and leech off U.S. citizens while others wait and go through the legal process.
Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer flatly said that they will not negotiate with President Donald Trump. During that time they gave Congress four-day weekends, tried to take boondoggle trips and did absolutely nothing to resolve the dispute. I think this was all because of their hatred of President Donald Trump.
I heard on the news that during the shutdown, the Senate and House members got regular paychecks. Other government employees, even the ones who worked, had to wait until the shutdown was over.
When Congress refuses to work, its members still get paid. Other government workers are willing to work but are told to stay home and not get paid.
Edward O’Flynn Sr.
Mays Landing
Walls aren’t perfect
A recent letter by an engineer stated some of the problems with planning a wall across the southern states along the border with Mexico. I’m no engineer, but determined enough people will find a way to go under, over or through a wall.
Ed Pullman
Egg Harbor Township