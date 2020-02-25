Casinos should carry homeowners in A.C.
Back in the 1970s, the public was promised many benefits in order to win its support for casino gambling in Atlantic City. Amid much ballyhoo residents were told that, as the largest ratables in the city, casinos would shoulder the brunt of the property tax burden. Homeowners jumped for joy. Casinos were hailed as an economic savior and we were among the saved. That was then.
This is now. Despite ups and downs casinos have, by and large, improved employment and business in and around the city. But the dream we bought never quite came true. In particular, there seems to have been a role reversal of sorts when it comes to property taxes. This year, homeowners were hit with a hefty tax increase. Casinos, of course, now have a separate arrangement known as PILOT, payment in lieu of taxes.
As compared to the taxation of old, has PILOT increased or decreased the proportional share casinos pay into the local revenue stream? I’ve heard no answer to this question.
On top of the 2019 tax hike, an upward revaluation looms for most homeowners in 2020. Which means putting even more tax money in the outgoing mail. Help.
Tax-wise at least, I suspect that homeowners are carrying the casinos instead of the other way around.
Martha Esprey
Atlantic City
Kennedy message divisive
As an educator in special education, I am an advocate for all students (and special education students). That being said, I was initially hopeful and encouraged by Amy Kennedy entering the 2nd Distric race for Congress and her agenda and platform on mental health and the opioid epidemic.
I enthusiastically, and in alignment with many educator colleagues, was ready to support her candidacy. How discouraging it was to learn that among her initial statements was addressing opponent Rep. Jeff Van Drew as the President Trump-Van Drew hate campaign.
Hate is a strong word and one unacceptable in everyday academia (unless referring to “hate crimes” and other associated historical facts). Even then, the word hate is seldom used. Why would or should Kennedy — a former elementary educator — come out of the gate with such strong vernacular?
A political candidate would best be heard by listing all that they intend to do, instead of focusing on the negatives of other officials or candidates. State your message and tell us who you are — what are your plans and agenda, your goals. Your divisiveness and hate are not on my agenda or that of other educators.
We fight and deal with bullying every day in schools and the example being set by Kennedy and Congress is negative and distractive. A politician with vision and potential creates their own biography of their passion and goals — change and action. Focusing on the negative of an opponent shows an inherent weakness and loss of vision and perspective. Be who you are and with pride is what I teach daily and encourage my students. The word hate is never in my vernacular.
Pamela A. Price
Atlantic City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.