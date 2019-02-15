Liberal immigration error
Liberals seem to be taking over the country. Nancy Pelosi disregards people’s safety and welfare yet is House speaker. Because of her hatred for President Trump, she is willing to allow thousands of illegal immigrants to swarm the country. This costs legal citizens billions of dollars each year in welfare, medical, education and crime costs.
Some are good people looking for a better life, but so are many that have applied for legal citizenship. Now the illegals just form a caravan and storm the border. All they have to do is put one foot across the border to be entitled to a hearing at a later date. Then they can disappear in the U.S. and have children who are legal citizens. U.S. laws are working against us.
Most Democrats are sheep that fall in line behind Pelosi. Many previously have spoken in favor of a wall like Sen. Chuck Schumer, President Obama, President Bill and Hillary Clinton. Walls and fences work. Obama put up iron barriers that kept veterans out of the WWII Memorial during the 2013 government shutdown.
Newly elected Rep. Rashida Tlaib from Michigan, who was sworn in on the Koran, said “the first thing we’re going to do is impeach the (expletive deleted),” calling Trump a shockingly vulgar profanity. She should have had her mouth washed out with soap and been fired immediately.
Don’t blame Donald Trump; these are the kind of people now running the country.
Edward O’Flynn Sr.
Mays Landing
Border needs trip lasers
If the true goal is security along our southern border, the U.S. should consider installing laser beams. If an individual or vehicle crossed illegally, the beam would be broken, a signal sent to a local border station so the perpetrators can be apprehended within minutes. Adjustments could be made to avoid false alerts.
Laser-beam devices are far more efficient, effective and less costly than physical barriers. Furthermore, physical barriers such as walls are noticeable, unfriendly, and belie the true meaning of the Statue of Liberty. America has always been a nation that offers opportunities for good lives to those fleeing oppression.
We should continue following the asylum statutes, hire more judges and create sufficient ports of entry. Drug trafficking requires human interdiction at airports, along land borders and coastlines. If politicians were not obsessed with the notion of playing to their bases, if they were true leaders, maybe we would get things done the right way.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township