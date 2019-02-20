Grateful for kindness
People showed me exceptional kindness over the last month. One person helped me change a flat tire in Mays Landing in a parking lot, rushing to me with a real jack and a great tire wrench. An auto store employee searched another parking lot to find the phone my 5-year-old dropped. A person in a convenience store line bought my cup of coffee when my debit card would not read.
I’m grateful to people who do random acts of kindness for others. They make South Jersey the special place it is.
Robert J. Chester
Galloway Township
Stop end-term abortions
It is now OK, in some states, to kill a baby right before the mother goes into labor, or even wait until the baby is delivered and let the baby die.
New York City celebrated this law by lighting up the city in pink. Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia, a doctor, was questioned regarding what would happen if an infant were born alive after a failed abortion. He answered, “We will keep the infant comfortable until we decide what to do with the infant.”
People should be careful how they vote. A life might depend on it.
Gerry Kerns
Ocean City
Wage hike raises costs for mental health care
New Jersey’s minimum wage increase imposes financial challenges on providers of mental health and substance use treatment services similar to, and perhaps more severe than, those outlined for nursing homes and assisted living facilities in a recent NJ 101.5 report. The severity stems from the fact that the majority of individuals served by these providers are Medicaid beneficiaries who pay no portion of the cost of medical care, leaving the state as the only potential funding source to cover mandatory increases to wages.
Without increased reimbursement, providers and, subsequently, the individuals they serve, will be adversely impacted. Behavioral health-care providers will have to cut staff, something that has already been happening as the system transitioned programs to a fee-for-service payment structure with several inadequate rates.
The New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies fully supports a living wage for all and has continuously advocated for this on behalf of community-based behavioral health providers that have long been under-compensated.
A comprehensive fiscal analysis on the impact to providers and those served must be conducted in light of the minimum wage increase.
Clearly, both remaining contracts and Medicaid rates must be increased to adequately sustain a minimum wage increase.
Debra L. Wentz
Hopewell Township
President and CEO, NJAMHAA