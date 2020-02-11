“No reason to allow his dogs to run freely and bite people. And after how many people were bitten? No excuses.”
Don Brown
via Facebook
‘Little Egg Harbor Township man faces fines, jail if convicted in dog attacks’
“12 of the 21 counties have the homeless trust fund, designed for Code Blue and homeless prevention programs.”
Paul J. Hulse
via Facebook
‘New Code Blue law expands warming shelter access, creates confusion’
“Headlines like this do not add to perceptions of the city or council. Residents and investors alike have eyes and ears and, unfortunately, gnawing trepidation.”
Geoff Rosenberger
via PressofAC.com
‘Councilman Morshed charged
with simple assault’
“I know a lot of these places are dumps but the bottom line is they are a home to people who have very little and have nowhere else to go.”
Thomas Piccolo
via Facebook
‘CRDA, Atlantic City push
to clean up rooming houses’
“They are welcome to buy my condominium in Ventnor.”
Brian F. McBride
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City school board still searching for new home, president says’
“Parents are losing their parental rights in public schools paid by us, the parents. Taking away many rights to give another one ‘rights’ is not right.”
Debbie Off
via Facebook
‘Community turns out for LGBTQ curriculum info session at Pinelands’
“It would be so awesome if Atlantic City had Broadway musicals. … They should strive to make the city a cultural center like New York to attract tourists.”
Maria Maria
via PressofAC.com
Press editorial — ‘Atlantic City needs big dreams, backed with plans and action’
“Scares me. If you can’t afford the fee, you can’t afford the care.”
Ami Moody
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County Animal Shelter to waive fees to adopt dogs next week’
“Loved the seals at Capt. Starns. Good times. (I remember the smell out there.)”
Judie Elliott
via Facebook
Gallery – ‘Look back at old Atlantic City Restaurants’
