Put Hamer statue on ’walk
I was in strong support of Brigid Harrison’s call for a boardwalk statue of Fannie Lou Hamer.
When we at Stockton University sought to name the public event room at Stockton Atlantic City in Hamer’s honor, we sought to connect students and others to Hamer’s courage and determination.
In her call for a statue in Hamer’s honor, Harrison’s proposal premises to do the same for the thousands who will pass it by in Atlantic City each year and learn about or remember what Hamer did and accomplished here.
Hopefully, Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy will join Harrison in making a similar proposal.
Joe Walsh
Margate
Trump not a role model
Regarding the recent letter, “Pelosi not a role model”:
The writer referenced House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as looking disgraceful while signing “the resolution” for impeachment of President Trump, saying her “expression of relish” was juvenile and unprofessional. Is she kidding me? The American people are subject to a man who holds the highest office in the land who bullies and belittles people, calling them names like a petulant 5 year old. That’s what I call juvenile and unprofessional.
I think Trump is indefensible and people who defend him are utterly stupid.
LeeAnn Monzo
Hammonton
LGBTQ meeting ignored parent questions, interests
I attended the Pinelands school system “informational” meeting on the LGBTQ pilot program recently. I found it odd that this meeting was held after the fact, that is after the old school board had already voted on it.
The meeting barely lasted an hour, and no questions were allowed to be asked. You could however submit a question beforehand, which I did, and I was told in an email it would be addressed. It was never raised, however. About five other submitted questions were hurriedly answered by the superintendent. That was also very odd, as it is difficult to ask a question prior to a presentation, when you don’t know what material will be covered by that presentation. The superintendent did say however you could contact her privately if there were any additional concerns.
I realize that this has been passed into law and will become effective in September. However, the law requires very minimum standards to be met. Pinelands is taking a much more aggressive approach with this pilot program and beyond. Of course no one wants a student to feel excluded or bullied, but Pinelands HIB reports do not reflect that is even an issue on this matter.
Parents are objecting for numerous reasons. I am opposed because I feel this is an adult issue — different children are ready for different conversations at different times in their lives. Only a parent, who has them for life, should make that call.
Our students are scoring below the state’s average. Although the LGBTQ coach is provided “free,” our teachers are not. I would much rather put our time, energy and money towards bringing our children up to par. I won’t be so easily persuaded to vote yes on the next school budget and I’m sure many others will feel the same.
Kate Goode
Little Egg Harbor
