Lack of treatment beds misses recovery chances
Residents often call my legislative office seeking addiction services for loved ones. As a dedicated volunteer in addiction services I have heard countless, troubling stories of those seeking treatment being denied.
Recently I visited the home of a mother looking for help for her daughter. After three long hours of hard convincing, the daughter agreed to go to a treatment center. It turns out that was only half the battle.
The moment she agreed to go, we began searching for a bed. Luckily she was insured, which should make things easier. However, in the tricky world of insurance we faced problems of coverage, so the search continued. There was a moment of hope as we found a center that would accept her insurance but no beds were available.
With each passing hour, the commitment that was made to seek help faded quickly in frustration. Without low-cost or free beds, recovery becomes a fleeting moment of hope for some. As a recovery coach, I know when someone reaches out to a rehab center it means that they need help now and if we don’t act fast, we’ve lost the opportunity and maybe even a life.
I will continue championing for this issue. If you or someone you know needs information on recovery, please feel free to reach out to our office. The mother of the young lady agreed that we could share their story. We remain hopeful and positive for another chance at recovery for her daughter.
Assemblyman John Armato
Buena Vista Township
Border security won’t help many U.S. problems
Regarding the recent letter, “Democratic leaders should consult border protectors”:
The writer criticizes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for ignoring border officers’ advice on securing the U.S.-Mexico border.
He ignores reports from intelligence agencies that drugs, illegals, gang members and workers also come into this country from Russian, European, Israeli and other world sources.
New York City and Philadelphia are two of their primary distribution points for drugs and people smuggling. According to U.S. Customs Service figures, 70 million people enter the United States on more than 700,000 commercial and private flights every year.
Another 6.5 million arrive by sea, millions more by land. Nearly 120 million vehicles cross the borders, between Canada and Mexico. More than 90,000 merchant and cruise ships dock at U.S. ports carrying millions of containers with tons of cargo. Then there are the small vessels too numerous to count. Others use tunnels to defeat the walls.
There is no reason to build a wall when Pew Research reports border crossings are at a 20-year low and the Department of Homeland Security reports that illegal border crossing arrests are at a 46-year low.
Let’s listen to the intelligence experts who tell Congress that North Korea is not likely to give up nuclear weapons, Islamic State is still dangerous, Iran is in compliance with treaty obligations and Russia continues cyber meddling in U.S. social media.
Nick Reina
Milmay
Politicians appall public
The almost daily announcement of a supposed candidate for president as a Democrat or independent is a reflection of the dismay with which the voting public views our power hungry political class.
Hopefully the two major parties will submit to compromise to enable a velvet glove evolution for our democracy and thus avoid a clenched fist revolution.
Ed Dean
Somers Point