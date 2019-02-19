Knows, supports Tyner
Regarding the recent story, “Local leaders organize rally to support Atlantic County prosecutor”:
I was out of state when these citizens rallied in support of Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner. I want to add my voice.
I have known Tyner personally and professionally for over 30 years. Some may not know that he gave up a secure-for-life Superior Court judgeship to serve as prosecutor. That says all that is needed about his character.
John Donnelly
Linwood
Border wall beats betting
It is estimated that $4.8 billion was bet on the Super Bowl. President Trump wanted $5.7 billion to help protect our borders. What is important to the America people? Very sad.
Mary Ann Jespersen
Bridgeton
Rebuild Greenwich dike with dredged material
In regard to the Digital Voices response, “Put it back in the marsh, or better yet take it out to sea and the problem is solved,” to the editorial, “Need grows for marsh disposal of dredged material”:
Although I didn’t read the editorial, I have a very good suggestion for the use of the unwanted muck.
There is a dike in Greenwich Township, Cumberland County, that has been washed out for about 35 years. The old dike was built from muck, good old-fashioned crick mud. It lasted about 100 years before failure to maintain it caused it to break and fail. My family and many others have been impacted in numerous ways.
Any type of help would be better than the town’s current state of no help. Send the dredged material there to rebuild the dike. This is one wall that would surely be welcome.
Lisa Morse Morrison
Port Norris
NY abortion law grim
A playfully decorated One World Trade Center illuminated with pink lights celebrated the state of New York’s new life-ending abortion legislation.
How ironic. Considering the number of baby girls that will be terminated under the new law, black should have been the color choice.
Gary R. Griffith
Ocean City