Backs 2nd Amendment sanctuaries campaign
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “2nd Amendment ‘sanctuaries’ OK as advocacy response”:
I am so glad The Press covered the story of the Second Amendment sanctuary meeting at the Atlantic County freeholders meeting. This amendment is one of the most important in the Constitution.
New Jersey is one of the harshest states regarding guns in the United States. I am glad this new organization, just formed in December 2019, is moving along so well. Cape May County has already adopted the Second Amendment resolution.
There are a number of individual cities in New Jersey that have also adopted it. It is not just in New Jersey, but in many other states as well.
I’m grateful for the editorial on the issue as well.
Louis Schott
Galloway Township
Changes needed in A.C.
An Atlantic City councilman recently was arrested, charged with assault. Government officials and bureaucrats state we are doing well. Casino heads point out the obvious problems throughout town. All these speak volumes toward the referendum to change council makeup.
The impending referendum is suspect for many residents because of its origin, elimination of ward representation and shift to council-picked mayor. Both sides are guilty of innuendo, speculation and misinformation. Moreover, in the end the state decides what we do, and they do not make great decisions in Atlantic City.
The state is here to stay until we prove ourselves. A change in government would be easier to endorse if we fix some of the deficiencies found by the residents. I would like to see a new organic referendum come from the citizens and the movement Republicans, Independents and Democrats for Us (or RIDUS).
Eliminate the at-large positions and maintain six directly elected councilpersons and a mayor to represent the six wards and city in a nonpartisan election. A directly elected mayor becomes responsible for the city’s overall vision and tenor and not the city’s daily operation. We need a mayor right now with great understanding of the macroeconomic side, wherein getting things done is No. 1 priority.
Atlantic City has the physical and mental resources to be the World’s Playground again if we stop fighting over the nonsense and distractions people keep creating.
Geoff Rosenberger
Atlantic City
#MeToo women silent on Super Bowl halftime
I am a major supporter of the #MeToo movement, but I am really curious, where have all of the women that are serious supporters of this movement gone? No comments after the Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl halftime presentation? Is it OK because J-Lo did it?
God forbid if a man touches a woman or says something that could be perceived as inappropriate, and it might make the 6 o’clock news. If it happens at work, he might even lose his job. Where were the directors in charge of the halftime show? Did they think it was OK to have Lopez with her breasts and butt hanging out and to have guys pumping her backside on national TV with millions of kids watching? Really?
Yes, J-Lo is an extremely attractive and talented young lady, but please let her keep this type of presentation in her personal life or in her movies. Sure, most of the men loved it. And yes I think all men like to see a little “T&A” from time to time, but it should not be during halftime at the largest watched TV show of the year. Is it only about the ratings?
A few weeks back the actress Brie Larson filled in as the host on the Jimmy Kimmel show. She was literally hanging out of her dress. I laughed at myself because I had a hard time ever seeing her face when she spoke.
I think the supporters of the #MeToo movement need to get their act together and stop just blaming men for the issues. There are lots of women that are contributing to the problem and there is rarely a peep heard. Women have to be held to a higher standard as well. It is a two-way street.
Richard Gober
Ventnor
