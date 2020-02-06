Much to do in A.C.
It looks like Trump Plaza is finally coming down, which would be a great move. What’s next after that? What is the school board going to do? The New Jersey Avenue school, Indiana Avenue school, and Atlantic City still have a lot of work to do.
Timmy Robinson
Atlantic City
Backs Kim on health costs
On Dec. 11, Congressman Andy Kim called on the House of Representatives to pass H.R. 3, the Elijah Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act. I truly appreciate the congressman’s support of this important bill because it directly affects my family.
Until recently I had few concerns regarding the cost of prescription drugs as neither my husband nor I needed much medication. However, last year my husband was diagnosed with COPD. A once a day inhaler was prescribed. When I went to drop off the prescription, I was amazed when told the cost for one month with no prescription coverage would be over $500. Thankfully, our doctor had given us a coupon for one free month. That was a relief.
Following the initial month, the cost became $598 for a three-month supply with Medicare D coverage. This is a lot of money to pay for one prescription. I’m very fortunate because I can afford this cost. I know there are many people who would be forced to make a choice between food, rent and medication.
H.R. 3 would allow Medicare to directly negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to secure the lowest prices for medications. Insurance companies do this for their enrolled clients under age 65 all the time. However, when Medicare was originally created, negotiating was prohibited. H.R. 3 is the first real attempt to cut prescription costs for seniors and hopefully, eventually for all. It’s exactly the kind of bipartisan legislation that’s needed going forward to bring the health-care system into the 21st century and get all Americans covered.
Every day I am thankful that Kim is my congressman. His focus on the needs of his constituents in his district never wavers. He truly represents what it means to be a public servant.
Patricia Kennedy
Waretown
