Drive to Gardner’s Basin easy and habit forming
Regarding the recent editorial, “Too soon for Atlantic City to try to make the most of Gardner’s Basin”:
I disagree with some of what was said in the editorial regarding Gardner’s Basin. It stated that Gardner’s Basin was “disconnected from the rest of the city.” Gardner’s Basin is at the end of Absecon Island. In order to be by the water, you must go to the edges of the island. Of course it’s going to be away from the center of town.
That’s the beauty of Gardner’s Basin. And Absecon Island is not that wide. You are less than five minutes from either the marina casinos or any of the other casinos at the Boardwalk.
I also take issue with the statement that one must drive through a “questionable neighborhood” to get to Gardner’s Basin. New Hampshire Avenue, the main street into Gardner’s Basin, is a large four-lane street, with a median that is well tended with summer flowers and shrubs all year. Lining the avenue are beautiful townhomes, single-family homes, a high-rise timeshare and a luxury condominium. Nowhere is there a questionable neighborhood leading to Gardner’s Basin.
Taking a ride to Gardner’s Basin makes a good impression. Enough to want to come back and enjoy the aquarium, the restaurant and the views time and again.
Carol McGuire
Atlantic City
Storms too personalized
I see that they are naming winter storms now. Really? Bad enough they name hurricanes.
Why stop there? How about: “High-pressure system Fred is barreling across the Great Plains. Our weather team is ready with T-shirts and sunglasses.”
Michael Maggio
Galloway Township
Subsidized solar energy saves utilities money
Regarding the recent editorial, “Solar subsidies unneeded, harmful to consumers and a risk to emerging clean energy”:
The editorial puts forth a long-disproven argument opponents of clean renewable energy have been using for years. Put simply, solar energy is saving New Jersey residents money and updating the state’s solar program will only save consumers more.
The editorial ignores nearly every benefit that solar brings to the state. Adding solar to the grid means utilities don’t have to power up expensive, inefficient generators to meet demand. It means they waste less electricity. It means they can avoid paying for big new power plants and transmission lines. These are all costs that would get passed onto consumers’ electricity bills. Solar energy, by reducing utilities’ peak electricity demand and lessening strain on the grid, helps all consumers — not just solar adopters — avoid paying these costs.
Those benefits only scratch the surface, though. The solar industry employs 7,100 New Jerseyans. The sector has driven more than $8 billion into the state’s economy. It’s cutting greenhouse gas emissions causing a warming climate, and it’s creating cleaner air, which improves citizens’ health.
Finally, it’s what citizens want: 75 percent of registered voters want New Jersey to move to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050, according to a 2018 Farleigh Dickinson University poll.
New Jersey has rightfully recognized that solar is a smart investment for all residents. The benefits far outweigh the costs.
David Gahl
Solar Energy Industries Association
Slingerlands, NY