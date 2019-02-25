Vegas visitors oblivious to its weather challenges
Regarding the recent story, “How weather favors Las Vegas vs. Atlantic City”:
The headline should have read, “How weather reports favor Vegas over Atlantic City.”
Some years ago I was talking to Paul “Skinny” D’Amato about Atlantic City’s chances of getting gambling and competing with Las Vegas weather. He said, “Don’t worry, Vegas weather stinks. It has its share of cold days in the winter and is so unbearable in the summer you have to run from air conditioned car to air conditioned building. It has the highest heat stroke incidence of any major city in the U.S. There’s no beach or ocean and if the air temp isn’t 95 degrees or above, in a pool you feel cold when you get out, from the unhealthy low humidity. Temps above 115 are common all summer and swings to near teens are not uncommon in the winter. Although only 4.5 inches of rain falls a year, a rare forecast of heavy rain creates panic amongst locals fearing lethal flooding. And winds above 60 mph are not uncommon. Vegas also sits on a fault line and has regular earthquakes.”
But who knows these things. Not their visitors coming by plane, which is about 48 million a year. They usually don’t get local weather reports of local conditions.
Unfortunately, Atlantic City’s 25 million or so tourists come from a relatively local radius by car. They do hear and read the local weather reports. And I think most of us would agree bad weather is good for the news business. We are still trying to convince some former tourists who saw only out-of-town reports that our Boardwalk wasn’t washed away with Superstorm Sandy.
Frank D. Formica
Atlantic City
Raise minimum wages
I don’t agree with people who would begrudge a worker from getting a dollar a year wage increase. Lots of times the workers have two jobs because of such a low wage. Some people seem like they’d rather see Americans not make a decent living but they’ll promote huge tax breaks for the one percent.
The minimum wage worker isn’t going to bank that big 50 cents or dollar increase and destroy the economy. They will spend it on necessities to help themselves and boost the economy.
I think those against a much higher minimum wage are union bashers also. The so-called richest country in the world shouldn’t have a problem taking care of its own with a decent wage for its workers.
Kevin Dolan
Mays Landing