N.J. fights smoking but pushes marijuana
The state and federal governments reportedly have found $11 million to help tobacco smokers quit their drug dependence. They are addressing the fact that smoking tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death, killing approximately 12,000 New Jerseyans a year. So where is the logic in New Jersey’s governing bodies running headlong to legalize marijuana?
Smoking chopped up weeds — whether tobacco or hemp — seems to me to be the worst thing that people can do to their precious lungs. When New Jersey outlawed smoking in restaurants I was ecstatic. When it outlawed smoking on the beach, same thing. I thought the state was leading the residents to stop smoking. Nope. Gov. Murphy and the new agribusiness cultivating marijuana want a giant step backward for residents.
Be honest, it’s about the money from taxes to the state and weed sales to the growers. But the state will need to deal with incarcerated weed dealers — releasing them and responding to lawsuits that will eventually be filed over their prosecution.
Brent Metzer
Egg Harbor City
Research backs doctors’ use of cannabis medical therapies
Regarding the recent editorial, “NJ pushes health providers to embrace unproven benefits of marijuana”:
The editorial board’s characterization of the Murphy administration’s efforts to promote medical marijuana is inaccurate.
First, my lectures to teaching hospitals across New Jersey have reviewed many studies, including one that synthesizes results of over 50 clinical trials for chronic pain. To say the therapy is not supported by sufficient research is incorrect.
Second, I did not approve medical marijuana as a panacea for opioid addiction. Physicians can only use it in conjunction with medication-assisted treatment, the FDA-approved gold standard for addiction. The idea is to promote more use of MAT by adding marijuana as an adjunct.
Third, the board’s claims of how “evidence-based” other medical therapies are is also inaccurate. For example, one study estimated that less than a third of official clinical guideline recommendations for heart disease are based on the level of evidence (e.g., randomized trials) you describe.
Regardless, better evidence is needed, and that has always been a key part of our message: Federal barriers need to be reduced to allow more research funding and FDA approval.
This ultimately comes down to clinical judgment, and hundreds of N.J. physicians attest to the therapy’s benefits. They see that marijuana’s side effects dwarf those of other drugs like steroids, benzodiazepines and opioids. Zero people have died from marijuana overdose — compare that to these other drugs.
I understand there is a historical stigma around marijuana. But N.J. has a serious medical program that is intentionally separated from the legalization debate. This is about patients, so please let clinicians decide.
Dr. Shereef Elnahal
South Brunswick
New Jersey commissioner of health