Support fire sprinkler laws
Regarding the Seton Hall fire: Time to reflect and move forward to protect and save lives. Twenty years ago, there was a groundswell of support from students, parents, fire officials and legislators to find a way to improve fire safety after a blaze at a Seton Hall University residence hall claimed the lives of three students and injured dozens more.
The result was passage of a New Jersey law in 2000, the first in the country, that required all on-campus college residence halls to be equipped with automatic fire sprinkler systems. Since these life-saving systems have been installed, there have been no reported on-campus housing fire deaths at N.J. colleges and universities.
Unfortunately, the same does not hold true for other states and for off-campus housing. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, from 2000 to present, 132 people died in 92 fatal fires that occurred on a college campus, in Greek housing or in off-campus housing within 3 miles of the campus. And, 94% of fatal campus fires occurred off-campus.
Keeping students safe shouldn’t depend on living on- or off-campus, or what state they are in. The fact that there have been no fire deaths reported in on-campus housing in New Jersey since this legislation took effect says it all.
I’m a member of the New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board, and we need to do more to keep not only college students safe, but all N.J. residents safe from the devastating impact of fire. People should encourage local lawmakers to support bills that propose fire sprinkler installation to help protect and save lives.
David Kurasz
Hamilton, Mercer County
Politics as horror movie
Today’s politics seem to follow standard horror film scripts.
The main character is very pleased and excited about his move into a new house in a new town (President Trump).
Before the excitement of this move has a chance to wear off, some unexplained events are noticed (intelligence leaks).
Over time more and more harmful actions are taken (Mueller Report).
Finally he starts to fight back (investigate the investigators).
That just infuriates the opposition to step up attacks (impeachment).
By this time the battle lines are drawn and both sides are all in (the Senate trial).
The film always ends the same. In the final scenes, the attacker (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) goes all out with knives, hatchets and even chain saws. They just keep coming and will never stop.
They totally lose any regard for their own safety and just keep coming. Somehow our main character gets an advantage and puts an end to the attacker (acquittal).
People rooting for the main character should keep in mind that the last scene always shows there might be some life left in the attacker. Is anybody ready for the sequel?
Do we have to put up with never-ending election strategy by the opposition party? Does 90% of the media have to denigrate Trump and his party every chance they get? Could all this be punishment because the people rose up and elected a president just because he wasn’t a politician and might actually go against the Washington power brokers? That doesn’t say much for career politicans.
This didn’t have to be a horror film.
Joseph Gundy
Mays Landing
Pelosi not a role model
A picture is worth a thousand words. On the front page of a recent Press was a photo of Nancy Pelosi signing “the resolution.” The expression of relish so clearly seen on her face is disgraceful.
No matter where one views her politics, impeachment is no laughing matter. This is a sobering moment. Her display was juvenile and blatantly unprofessional.
She is clearly not a positive role model for today’s young women. (And we keep wondering why we’re not taken seriously.)
Frani Cavallaro
Ventnor
