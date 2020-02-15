A pattern to antipathy?
I read the letters in Voice of the People every day and it seems that lately the liberal rants go after the individual politician (President Trump, Gov. Phil Murphy, Rep. Jeff Van Drew etc.) while the conservative rants go after people who vote Democratic.
But maybe it’s just me.
Dennis Tracey
Hammonton
Rally celebrated Trump
The Wildwood rally was no celebration of America. I consider it one of President Trump’s semi-monthly love me and trash anyone who doesn’t hatefests designed to help Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who betrayed those who voted for him and worked on his staff.
Raymond Bosworth
Galloway Township
S.J. not Trump country
So Kellyanne Conway thinks South Jersey is Trump country? President Trump operated his businesses ruthlessly in his own interest in Atlantic City.
Trump country? She’s got to be kidding.
Patty Keefer-Davis
Galloway Township
It’s federal vs. state’s rights
The lesson of history is to take demigods at their word; they will attempt to do as they preach. Our greatest compromise is now at risk.
What Congressman Jeff Van Drew apparently cannot or won’t see is that this country is fractured upon the fault line of federal rights vs. state’s rights, whereby federal rights stand for equal citizenship to all in the nation and state’s rights do not. The latter have their perennial second class citizens, women, and then their choice of flavor of the decade, currently LGBT rights. Who’s next, short people?
Progressives will never surrender the principle of equal rights and never stop fighting for those. Those that support President Trump seem to solidify on one ground, religion. Faiths won’t compromise, so no surrender for them either.
The great compromise to form the USA and become real Americans was with the writing of and ratification of the Constitution and the Bill Of Rights. At that time Americans made the choice to forgo religion in government, in essence Americans surrendered the right to impose religion on its people by force of law. If there was an attempt to reverse the great compromise to be an American, then chaos at a minimum, the unthinkable at worst, civil war.
So what is the plan to avert total chaos in New Jersey? Ballot initiatives by state/regionally? Build a wall? Call out the National Guard? Constitutional convention? All the above?
One position will be vanquished in the 2020 election; there is no place in the middle anymore. The seat belt sign is on.
Marc Chiappini
Bridgeton
