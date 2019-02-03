LoBiondo supported Alzheimer’s initiatives
The Alzheimer’s Association estimates 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and there are 16 million Alzheimer’s caregivers. For over a dozen years I worked with then-Rep. Frank LoBiondo on federal legislation relating to Alzheimer’s on behalf of these individuals.
The congressman consistently supported Alzheimer’s related issues including passage of the National Alzheimer’s Project Act with the goal of preventing and effectively treating Alzheimer’s by 2025, enactment of the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act where the National Institutes of Health releases a requested budget for Alzheimer’s research to Congress, a historic $425 million in fiscal year 2018 for Alzheimer’s research activities, and the implementation of the Hope for Alzheimer’s Act for comprehensive care planning. On Dec. 31, President Trump signed into law the Building Our Largest Dementia (or BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, again supported by the congressman, which allows the nation to address Alzheimer’s as the urgent public health crisis it has become. Thanks to LoBiondo, we are one step closer to a world without Alzheimer’s.
As an Alzheimer’s ambassador, it is my hope that first term Rep. Jeff Van Drew will continue the same support for Alzheimer’s initiatives as he provided as a state senator. I anticipate he will work with his colleagues in Congress to address Alzheimer’s, not just from a funding standpoint, but also from a caregiver standpoint.
Mary Kubiak
Egg Harbor Township
Never shut government
Shutting down government over a $5 billion plus unproven border wall with one of the nation’s allied neighbors doesn’t make sense. Not when our national debt is out of control and made worse by the Republican tax cuts for the wealthy. Not when the cost of a government shutdown makes the economic hardship on hundreds of thousands of people across the country become a national emergency.
I would like to know the additional daily cost to the country of the extended shutdown. The suffering workers will eventually be paid what they should be paid, but that alone will be additional burden on the government’s budget because we are paying for people who aren’t working and their work is getting behind, so when they do return to work overtime will most likely be required to get the work done.
The government should never be shut down.
Deborah Williams
Millville