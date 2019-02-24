Term limits an answer to obstinacy of Democrats
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who refuses along with Chuck Schumer to work with President Trump, is a perfect example of why we need term limits in the state and federal governments in this country.
This is the oldest sitting Congress in the country’s history.
Pelosi made a deal with the radical left in the Democratic Party to get the gavel back and now she can disrupt anything that the president is trying to do to help the country get border security.
In politics, they’re known as power brokers — Pelosi’s 32 years, Chuck Schumer’s 38 years are part of the stagnant swamp in Washington where they wield their power not for the people, but for their own agendas. Lobbyists, bureaucrats and special interest groups donate heavily to the party to get what they want.
Truly, this has been a personal thing with Pelosi and Schumer who, through their actions, have never accepted that Donald Trump was elected the president of the United States and will also keep the gridlock going on.
The people want border security, not politicians who refuse to negotiate to compromise or listen to the will of the people, which has been going on since Trump was elected. We need term limits now.
Carl Fischbach
Egg Harbor Township
Guns deserve emergency
Someone should remind the conservatives who called for President Trump to declare the emergency that the Democrats aren’t worried that he did. They most likely wanted him to.
He declared one, without a lot of statistics to back it up, and left it to the courts to decide if it’s constitutional. The door then is opened for any president to declare one.
It could become the new normal. The first Democrat to win the White House might Declare that guns are a national emergency and authorize police to confiscate them, allow owners one gun for protection, stop people from buying more than one gun. They could back up such a declaration with statistics on the people killed each year by guns.
I think the harm from guns dwarfs anything from illegal immigrants and not too many people have died from crossing the border. I support an anti-gun emergency declaration.
David Wessel
Galloway Township
Build monorail, not wall
Jet streams in the skies. Isn’t that a type of pollution?
Instead of jet airlines traffic, let’s build an overhead memorial on the most traveled routes. I propose at 200 mph, 100-passenger car leaving every hour, no reservations needed, in any kind of weather, high above the interstates, making a few stops.
Instead of spending $5 billion for border security, we could build a monorail that would better serve the American people.
Jonathan Sawyer
Cape May