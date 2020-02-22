Dems’ display shameful
The impeachment of President Trump was a sham. He always promised to clean the swamp but unfortunately he hasn’t done it fast enough. While watching the State of the Union recently, I was totally embarrassed by the juvenile display of the Democrats by refusing to show support for Trump in any way.
Yes they seem to absolutely hate Donald Trump but they should respect the position of president. But then again Donald Trump is performing as a businessman not a politician and he is doing one hell of a job. While this display by the Democrats is quite juvenile, it does provide strong support for term limits.
Speaking of term limits, how about an immediate change for speaker of the House? Nancy Pelosi should be absolutely embarrassed with her foolish display in tearing up the speech right in front of the TV. Children watched this horrible display of our leaders, which hopefully will not interfere with their desire to participate in politics.
Robert L. Frolow
Egg Harbor Township
Expect the unexpected
Life is like Space Mountain in Disneyland, a roller coaster ride in the dark. You never know what’s next. Up, down, left or right. All you can do is hold on tight.
Nicholas Marchesani
Brigantine
Head trauma is serious
The self-called genius seems to lack knowledge on the seriousness of head trauma. I’ve had more than a few documented severe concussions due to contact sports. Let me inform President Trump, they can cause lasting problems such as tremors, recall, migraines, and a host of other difficulties only a specialist can help with. He should stick with what he knows, which I think is not much.
Recently he said the head injuries incurred by some troops in Iraq were “no big deal.” They know when something serious has happened that needs medical attention right away, unlike something say bone spurs. Take the advice from someone who has suffered brain trauma. Seek prompt medical attention after a situation, however minor. It’s one of those injuries that keeps on giving if not taken care of ASAP.
Charles Miller
Margate
Van Drew has courage
Congressman Jeff Van Drew should shoot for the moon. Even if he misses, he’ll still be among the stars.
Kudos to him for having the courage of his convictions.
Loretta Schelder
Vineland
