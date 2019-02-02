Shut down Congress pay
Once again the Congress of the United States has it all wrong. They should be the ones who are not getting paid during a shutdown. Watch how fast they would get things resolved if that were the case.
John M. Fleming
Cape May
Waiting for prosecutions in prescription fraud case
While the nation awaits the results of the Robert Mueller witch hunt, the taxpayers and honest citizens of New Jersey await the culmination of the long protracted prescription fraud investigation that we have been reading about for close to two years now.
We know that hundreds of crimes were committed while the prescription fraud ring operated and we presume that the authorities know who these felons are, yet many of these individuals have not been exposed and criminally charged.
Apparently, the insurance companies, who were victimized by this fraud, need to file a lawsuit to get law enforcement personnel to do their job.
Dennis J. Brennan
Margate
Russians still burying us
In 1963, Nikita Khrushchev predicted that Russia would bury us from within. He could not have known how much the technology advances would help his prophecy with powerful and frightening consequences.
Russian use of social media, Russian influence of the White House as well as loyal Republican government officials who ride along for their pursuit of power.
The fight for integrity and honesty is a daunting task for the voter and for those brave journalists and elected officials who are fighting to resist the lies and the corruption.
The U.S. system of checks and balances of power is constantly under attack. People should make a commitment to support the truth tellers in journalism as well as in the electorate.
Marcia Colman
Linwood