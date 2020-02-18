Hollywood badly portrays A.C. in two new shows
Recently, Atlantic City has appeared as the setting in two different new sit-coms featured on network national television.
The new Fox network show “Outmatched” is set in Atlantic City and is about under-average marijuana using parents raising over-achieving children in our home city — and blaming the casino town, Boardwalk and even funnel cake as the cause of their “Outmatched” status ... instead of perhaps, maybe, their illegal drug use.
The other new show: “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” on Comedy Central features in its second episode a busload of NYC-Queens Chinese/American residents journeying to Atlantic City to cash in their gambling vouchers — for the money. Nora, the protagonist of the show, is the only character who participates in the gaming and boardwalk recreations we here offer. During her adventures in our home, she encounters a long lost high school friend who is trapped in our town braiding lice infested hair on the Boardwalk, destitute and desperate for escape.
This is how Hollywood is portraying our home ... is this what we want?
John Breitzman
Galloway Township
Plastic bag ban overdue
Come on, New Jersey lawmakers, we are overdue for a plastic bag ban. Rip the Band-Aid off and make it the law!
Kathleen Ruth
Northfield
President Trump a danger
Kellyanne Conway said, “South Jersey is Trump country.” President Trump remains underwater with New Jersey voters: 37 percent approve and 56 percent disapprove. Despite his rallies, Trump has never had the support of the majority of Americans. He lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million. Trump’s nationwide approval ratings are always below 50%. A poll found half said Trump should be convicted and removed by the Senate.
I can go on and on to why Trump should not be reelected and is a danger to the nation, but it would be a waste of time. Many of his supporters seem cult-like to me. I don’t believe there is anything Trump could do or say that would matter, they’ll support him regardless.
The blue wave in 2018 and subsequent elections of Democrats in previously Republican held offices show where the country is headed. Trump is also losing the support of many white women. In 2020 I will be on the lookout for Russian interference and voter suppression. I think there are many people who did not vote in 2016 who are sick of Trump and will be out to send him home.
Eddie E. Hicks Sr.
Smithville
Contempt for Congress
Contempt of Congress? Apparently this is a crime.
Well, they had better get started building jails to hold me, and 99% of the American people who have nothing but contempt for the bunch of crooks and poltroons currently infesting the halls of Congress.
Don French
Bridgeton
