Questions Cooper appointment
I felt a mix of envy, jealousy, laughter and loathing after reading that Alisa Cooper was picked as vice chair of the Casino Control Commission. I wonder what are her qualifications, other than her love of the city, her experience as an Atlantic County freeholder and playing the piano.
I too love Atlantic City and have worked in Atlantic City my whole life.
Her annual salary of $125,000 is a travesty for the workers of Atlantic City who are making $25,000 a year.
David Linblad
Atlantic City
Public smoking ban useless unless enforced
As of Jan. 16, it is illegal to light up in public parks, historic sites, forests, boardwalks and beaches anywhere in New Jersey. I assume signs will be posted in appropriate locations throughout the state.
Repeat violators risk the possibility of fines up to $1,000 per incident. Enforcement, especially on the state’s public beaches, will be challenging. Beach towns may have to hire patrols to enforce the law. Time will tell if the signs are enough to keep smokers from lighting up. This could end up being what I would call a feel-good law.
Another feel-good law in New Jersey has not made much of a difference. In 2009, New Jersey enacted an anti-littering law. Penalty for the first conviction is a fine between $100 and $1,000 and at least eight hours of litter cleanup. The second conviction can bring a fine of $500 to $1,000 and at least 16 hours of litter cleanup. The fines for subsequent convictions range from $750 to $1,000 and at least 24 hours of litter cleanup.
No one in Trenton apparently thought of how to enforce such a law. If the people of New Jersey abided by the anti-litter law, there would be little to no litter on the sides of the roads. Anyone driving in the state sees litter everywhere. Signs without some type of enforcement are a waste of time.
David M. Levin
Vineland
NJ fights smoking but pushes marijuana
The state and federal governments reportedly have found $11 million to help tobacco smokers quit their drug dependence. They are addressing the fact that smoking tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death, killing approximately 12,000 New Jerseyans a year. So where is the logic in New Jersey’s governing bodies running headlong to legalize marijuana?
Smoking chopped up weeds — whether tobacco or hemp — seems to me to be the worst thing that people can do to their precious lungs. When New Jersey outlawed smoking in restaurants I was ecstatic. When it outlawed smoking on the beach, same thing.
I thought the state was leading the residents to stop smoking. Nope. Gov. Murphy and the new agribusiness cultivating marijuana want a giant step backward for residents.
Be honest, it’s about the money from taxes to the state and weed sales to the growers. But the state will need to deal with incarcerated weed dealers – releasing them and responding to lawsuits that will eventually be filed over their prosecution.
Brent Metzer
Egg Harbor City