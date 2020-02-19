Little noticeable difference changing government form
The recent petitions in Atlantic City to change the form of city government have resulted in enough signatures to put it on the ballot for the voters to decide. The current mayor-council form would change to a council-manager form of government if that is the voters’ choice.
Having lived for many years in different cities with each type of governing leaders, there is really very little noticeable difference to the residents. There would still be a mayor and council making policy and overseeing general administration and the city manager would carry out the day-to-day operations.
An editorial on this subject would be of great service to the voters in assisting voters to make an informed decision and perhaps take some of the bitterness out of this possible change.
Allyson Kaiser
Egg Harbor Township
Need witnesses, evidence
The day the music died on Feb. 3, 1959, American rock ’n’ roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and “The Big Bopper” were killed in a plane crash that was forever memorialized in Don McClain’s song “American Pie,” with the haunting lyrics “the day the music died.”
Will Jan. 31 be thought of as the day that democracy died? When the Senate voted not to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, I believe America became seriously ill. Russian President Vladimir Putin must not be wishing the patient well. This nation of many stripes and colors has fought for democracy, from the revolution against tyranny to fascism to communism to terrorism.
Abraham Lincoln said democracy is a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” Ben Franklin said, “A republic, if you can keep it.” I believe, along with some Republican senators, that what Trump did in Ukraine was for himself, not for the benefit of America and its people. Many Americans supported having witnesses. Republican senators were given an off ramp from pursuing more evidence by Alan Dershowitz.
So much for life, liberty and justice for all.
Peter Lengle
Cape May Court House
Van Drew should have tried to stay a Democrat
Many of us in the Second District and even nationwide have been talking about Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s motive for switching parties and whether it was the right move. But regardless of his intent and whether we think it is right or wrong, there is no getting around the partisan divisions and impeachment tensions it has perpetuated in the public imagination.
Van Drew’s explanation for his switch is confusing and verging on hypocritical. He has consistently expressed support for bipartisanship, but said the reason for the switch is his opposition to President Trump’s impeachment and the Democratic Party’s withdrawal of support for him that resulted. Since the announcement, the public has gotten a continuation of the dangerous idea that only members of one party can oppose impeachment, support the president, and/or receive support from him.
I cannot help but view Van Drew’s party shift as extremely negligent of the troublesome partisan consequences it was bound to have. If the goal is decreased party tensions, we desperately could have used the nuance of a strong voice against impeachment coming from within the Democratic Party (and the other way around, too).
This is not about Van Drew’s stance on impeachment or the Republican Party. This is about the upsetting disconnect between what Van Drew is saying he is doing (bipartisanship) and the ideas of party separation he has actually promoted. If we ignore this disconnect and don’t hold Rep. Van Drew accountable for recognizing it, we are risking dangerous partisan tension and a lack of nuance that will continue to bite us moving forward.
Amanda Paule
Absecon
