ACIT grant application serves county students
It was disturbing to read the letter from Greater Egg Harbor Regional Board of Education member Peggy Capone regarding the possible expansion of the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT). Capone is either uninformed or is intentionally distorting the facts.
The facts are as follows: • I did meet with the Greater Egg Harbor Regional superintendent and board members. Did Capone forget she had attended the meeting? • The Board of Freeholders’ Education Committee invited superintendents from Atlantic County schools to a meeting concerning ACIT that included Greater Egg’s superintendent. • The Atlantic County Board of Freeholders only voted to allow ACIT to prepare a grant application. ACIT will return to the Board of Freeholders for a formal vote on expansion, which was clearly stated at the meeting. • ACIT is the only school in Atlantic County that is eligible to apply for the grant to provide up to 75% funding. • ACIT is presently turning away almost 500 students each year because the school is at capacity. • At my request, ACIT has engaged Stockton University to study the impact of the proposed expansion on county taxpayers.
Perhaps what is most troubling about Capone’s letter is her assertion that I do not care about Atlantic County’s students. The actions I have taken are precisely because I do care.
Dennis Levinson
Atlantic County Executive
Linwood
Democrats childish, scary
I watched the State of the Union address and was shocked to see the speaker of the House act like a young child being forced to eat spinach for dinner.
She was the perfect backdrop to President Trump. She really displayed what her party stands for. It certainly does not stand for the good of the people of this nation.
What really scares me is that she is the third in line to assume the presidency in the event of the loss of the president and vice president.
It is also interesting to hear the reporters on the liberal TV outlets call the speech lies and misinformation. Everything that is good now in America was done by President Obama!
The members of the House Democratic Party refused to stand or clap even when the president spoke about the progress made by many minority groups they claim to represent. I guess low unemployment, raising wages, lower drug prices and better schooling for children are all bad things.
The leadership and many members of the Democratic Party seem to want a country where they will decide what we need, and who will get it.
The preferences trickling in from the Iowa caucuses suggested that the dream of the Russians during the Cold War is about to be achieved — a communist America. When that occurs, an annual progress report to the nation will be delivered by the Glorious Leader and everyone will stand and clap when told to.
That is not what I want to see here and I hope others agree.
Richard Vogl
Galloway Township
Presidential power excess
Now that President Trump has transferred monies from the Department of Defense to build his (higher) wall on the Mexican/U.S. entrance, Mexico will not pay for this wall, but maybe they are buying up U.S. companies that make extension ladders.
I am learning daily new types of presidential powers such as executive authority, national security, war powers, appointments, firing anyone, nationalism. It goes on until Congress recognizes that laws must be made to restrict any presidential actions that Congress considers unlawful, harmful to any group of citizens, against proven science, is not in the public’s interest, or any action without consulting Congress.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court has lifetime appointments it may take that time to resolve all of the president’s appeals. I am still waiting to see in public his previous tax filings.
Louis Green
Mays Landing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.