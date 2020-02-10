Offshore wind dangerous
The North Atlantic right whale is an endangered species off our coast here in New Jersey, so why would the state put wind turbines there to expose whales to possible danger? The company Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind plans to team up with Rutgers University to study the issue. What’s to study, it is endangered. Maybe Greenpeace will step in.
Why would the state spend millions to install wind turbines off our shore? Furthermore they need federal approval. They kill birds and will hurt fishing industry.
Dominic Leonetti
Northfield
Support junior college basketball
Coaching D-III junior college (JUCO) men’s basketball is an extremely challenging obligation. The task of breaking long term, instinctive action/reaction habits goes beyond basketball fundamentals and execution.
In terms of basketball, consistent, repetitive instruction over time will enhance skill and IQ. Teaching basketball is the easy part. The players’ overall skill set and fundamental IQ determine what concept to use.
The most challenging aspect is from an academic perspective.
The term “student-athlete” clearly explains the expectations and requirements necessary to achieve and receive in all aspects of the opportunity.
Many will blame the prior learning institution and teaching. In all actuality, JUCO is a fresh start opportunity for those who struggled academically. An opportunity to build an academic résumé for advancement to a future opportunity at another institution of higher learning.
When mandatory study hall and tutorial assistance is provided, it’s the students’ obligation to utilize those provisions and maintain the responsible behavior necessary to receive the athletic opportunity (both) semesters. Blaming a professor for a low grade has nothing to do with attending class, failing to study, or handing in assignments on time. It’s actually revealing why JUCO was the option after high school.
It’s extremely frustrating to see skill and IQ growth from months of intense, structured training hit a wall of ineligibility the second semester.
Especially when even in a loss to a deeper, more talented opponent, you’re able to reveal individual and team growth through game video critique while developing confidence, chemistry and psychological strength.
Words can’t express the exuberance and growth seen in a team when defeating the next deeper, more talented opponent after losing to a similar team a week prior.
I’m asking for those who understand to pray for ACCC and the future of the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Coaches, please acknowledge that when local student athletes in need of a fresh academic start, and/or skill development, are sent out of the county to other D-III JUCOs, it’s like an aspect of genocide upon our local junior college.
Robert Anderson
Egg Harbor Township
Must remove Trump
Integrity is what is really on trial in these impeachment procedures. The State Department witnesses such as Fiona Hill, Lt. Col. Vindman and ambassador Taylor (all Republican appointees) testified at great length and with honesty to the corruption they said they witnessed cooked up by Rudy Giuliani and President Trump, complete with henchman to carry out the scheme.
Ambassador Yovanovitch not only lost her job but also had threats to her safety. If there is no moral courage among the Republicans in the Senate to call for documents and witnesses to contribute to an honest examination of this case, it will be time for the American people Democrats, independents and Republicans alike to exhibit their integrity and remove Trump from office.
Marcia and Dale Colman
Linwood
