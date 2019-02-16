Murphy plays politics, too, with NJ Transit shutdown
Regarding the recent article, “Shutdown to end, at least for now”:
Gov. Murphy’s comments about how playing shutdown politics hurts people show a double standard in light of NJ Transit’s suspension of Atlantic City train service.
Murphy has turned a blind eye to the effect on train riders. He should recognize that thousands of people in South Jersey are being forced to go for months with no viable way to get to work. These people weren’t given advanced notification that this change was going to occur, and they are still struggling trying to find suitable ways to get to work.
Murphy and NJ Transit are keeping personnel and equipment where it’s politically vital and disregarding others who count on the Atlantic City line.
NJ Transit should have provided limited service and resumed full service when its positive train control project met its December deadline. It is unaccountable getting away with it.
Gov. Murphy should follow his advice for the federal government and realize that in his own state, the taxpayers and the people who pay to ride on the Atlantic City rail line deserve better than being treated as pawns by NJ Transit.
Elizabeth Schuck
Seaville
Pelosi helping GOP
I think many Democrats will switch parties due to Nancy Pelosi’s State of the Union debacle. Her no-wall policy, except for the wall around her million dollar home, might give the Republican Party many new members.
George Krafft
Absecon
Waterproof flag for rain
An area bank refused to lower the U.S. flag when it is raining. It also flies the flag at night without a light on it. I told them about the flag in the rain and they refused to lower it.
Oops! I made a mistake. I checked the U.S. flag code and if the flag is a waterproof, synthetic material it can be flown in the rain, although if it is flown at night it should have a light shining on it. Sorry about my mistake about flying the flag in the rain.
Leneous Maxey
Rosenhayn