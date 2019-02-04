Solar subsidies provide many benefits to NJ
Regarding the recent editorial, “Solar subsidies unneeded, harmful to consumers and a risk to emerging clean energy”:
The editorial missed the mark in every way possible. New Jersey has been helping solar since 2004. The level of help has come way down, and the solar credits are performance-based and help consumers and businesses lower their energy costs dramatically.
Solar power has provided air and water quality improvements over coal-fired electric power plants.
New Jersey did this while helping start a new industry employing thousands of people directly. In the solar bill mentioned that passed in May 2018, there was a subsidy to keep the state’s nuclear power plants running because they can’t compete with cheaper natural gas power.
When I began in the solar industry in 2004, the utilities were not favorable to solar. That changed when they realized it helped them meet peak summer load.
States and cities have given grants and tax rebates for public stadiums that also benefit developers. New Jersey subsidized an industry that makes life better.
These solar systems will make electricity for the next 50 years with no fuel or pollution.
Victor Maene
Ventnor
Get energy from waste
Regarding the recent editorial, “Recycling as we know it ends, leaving its future difficult, unknown”:
Letting China set the limitations of recycling is missing the point. I recently saw a televised program regarding a woman who has devised a method to change plastics into diesel fuel. We should support this and expand it for more areas.
Alice Rainey
Hammonton
County should pursue accredited STEM classes
Many people have unrealistically predicted STEM education in the future of Atlantic County. I say unrealistically because there are no academic programs within 37 miles of my house that are accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology.
It was a relief to read that there is a partnership with Embry-Riddle University, which has eight ABET-accredited bachelor’s programs at its Daytona Beach campus. However, I suggest the Atlantic County Economic Alliance refocus specifically on establishing ABET-accredited bachelor’s degree programs on county campuses.
Michael C. Ryan
Mays Landing