NJ must limit percentage of tax-exempt property
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Land preservation benefits all, so burden of it should be shared”:
I applaud The Press for its fairness of thought and forward thinking. Unfortunately, the political powers that are and have been in Trenton are too entrenched, cow-towing to environmentalists, to appreciate the burden that land acquisitions by tax exempt entities such as the Nature Conservancy put on the taxpaying public.
Don’t get me wrong — I am an environmentalist to a point — I just don’t want to go to the poor house in the name of conservation. Over the years, as former township clerk and tax collector and now as mayor of Maurice River Township, I have met with our state legislators advancing the premise that any municipality, once it achieves on its tax rolls a predetermined percentage of tax-exempt lands, would require future purchasers of lands to become tax exempt to pay the full tax on the full assessment on these additional lands.
This percentage of tax-exempt land is arbitrary and should be set forth in the legislation. In the case of our township, Maurice River Township, depending on whose figures you use, we are 57% to 58% land exempt. Also, considering the fact that 50% of our township is in the pinelands, it is a daily struggle to preserve and expand the economic tax base to sustain the township. In other words, we appreciate environmentalism — we just don’t want to go to the poor house in the process.
If these tax-exempt entities have the money to purchase lands that will become tax exempt, then they should have the money to pay taxes on same in those municipalities which are carrying more than their fair share of “conserved” lands on their tax rolls.
In the past, in meeting with our local state legislators about this issue, they whole heartedly supported the concept. However, their efforts to advance such legislation were stymied by leadership in Trenton who, apparently, couldn’t care less about the taxpaying public, except at election time.
Mayor J. Roy Oliver
Maurice River Township
SJ not Trump country
Kellyanne Conway may believe that “South Jersey is Trump country,” as the front page of a recent newspaper blared in a banner headline, but as a fourth generation South Jersey native, I know differently. Those of us who grew up near the Atlantic City Boardwalk know that the name Trump is synonymous with shuttered casinos, backroom deals and broken promises. Broken promises like the one Rep. Jeff Van Drew made to our families when he decided to abandon the Democratic Party and pledge his “undying support” to President Donald Trump. I’m running for Congress because I don’t believe South Jersey is Trump country, or Van Drew country, for that matter. I believe it’s something better.
Amy Kennedy
Brigantine
Democratic 2nd District candidate
