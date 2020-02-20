President Trump unique in his accomplishments
Regarding the recent letter “Don’t reelect Trump”:
I agree 100% with the author stating “We have never had a president like Donald Trump.” Almost 4 million jobs created since his election. More Americans are now employed than ever recorded before in history. New unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low. Median household income has hit highest level ever recorded.
Women’s unemployment recently reached the lowest rate in 65 years. Signed the biggest package of tax cuts and reforms in history. After tax cuts, over $300 billion poured back in to the U.S. in the first quarter alone. Record number of regulations eliminated. NATO allies are spending $69 billion more on defense since 2016.
Reached a breakthrough agreement with the European Union to increase U.S. exports. Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma. Reformed the Medicare program to stop hospitals from overcharging low-income seniors on their drugs — saving seniors hundreds of millions of dollars this year alone. Secured $6 billion in new funding to fight the opioid epidemic.
Secured record $700 billion in military funding; $716 billion next year. Confirmed more Circuit Court judges than any other new administration. Protecting Americans from terrorists with the travel ban, upheld by Supreme Court. Concluded a historic U.S., Mexico and Canada trade deal to replace NAFTA. Imposed tariffs on China in response to China’s forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft and their chronically abusive trade practices.
United States is now energy independent. On Nov. 8, 2016, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 18,332. As of Thursday morning, the Dow Jones was 29,300.
These are just part of Trump’s accomplishments. The writer is absolutely correct. We have never had a president like Donald Trump.
Joseph Sundra
Northfield
NJ gun laws no threat to 2nd Amendment rights
I was shocked and dismayed when I learned the Cape May County freeholders passed a resolution designating the county a Second Amendment/Lawful Gun Owner Sanctuary. What’s more, they did so without taking the time to hear from people like myself who are passionate about gun violence prevention.
The country is facing a gun violence crisis that takes many American lives and injures many more every single day. Thanks to strong gun violence prevention laws, New Jersey ranks 45th in per capita gun deaths per year. We’ve enacted strong laws regarding background checks, concealed carry permitting, guns in situations of domestic violence, and red flag laws that keep guns out of the hands of those who are at risk of harming themselves or others. New Jersey’s record on gun legislation is a model for other states to emulate.
It’s unfortunate that the elected representatives in Cape May County didn’t see the pressure from gun enthusiasts for what it is: a last-ditch attempt to undermine New Jersey’s strengthening gun laws. Despite what the gun lobby may say, sensible gun laws do not threaten Second Amendment rights. They only make us all safer, including gun owners, many of whom die as a result of suicide and unintentional shootings.
People should attend a meeting of Atlantic/Cape May’s chapter of Moms Demand Action and help protect the laws that protect lives.
Janet Yunghans
Cape May
