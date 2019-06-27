Kate Smith rightfully stands for American patriotism
Kate Smith is a patriot, legend and now victim of political correctness. As Yogi said, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” Smith has been added to the hit list of revisionist history, or is it hysteria. Now her beloved rendition of “God Bless America” traditionally played at N.Y. Yankees games as well as at Philadelphia Flyers games, has been banned and her statue removed.
The racism tactic has been debunked, but it doesn’t matter, the deed is done. Mission accomplished, no debate, just shoot from the hip reaction.
But what is the mission? Leftists’ view America as a colonial imperialist nation that has abused other countries and must be brought under globalist control. This could never happen from outside forces, it must be hollowed out from within. God, patriotic tradition and history are under constant threat. The attacks are wide and varied, from Columbus to Confederate statues.
Focusing on just one of these miscarriages of justice could bring a reversal of fortune.
Do not let the Kate Smith case be swept away by time. Keeping it fresh and in the news cycle is step one. It ain’t over til the fat lady sings, once again. God bless America.
James M. Spickard
Little Egg Harbor Township
Raise awareness, funding to fight Alzheimer’s disease
If you have a brain you are at risk of developing Alzheimer’s, the degenerative brain disease for which there is no cure or way to prevent or slow progression.
Today there are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s who are supported by more than 16 million unpaid caregivers. Alzheimer’s disease costs taxpayers more than $22 million every hour.
During June — Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month — encourage everyone to create awareness and raise funds for an eventual end to this devastating disease. Here’s a way to help:
Get familiar with and share the 10 Ways to Love Your Brain campaign created by the Alzheimer’s Association. There is strong evidence that lifestyle modification can reduce the risk of cognitive decline. It’s never too late or too early to incorporate healthy habits.
Take action during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. Only when we band together to create awareness and raise funds can we hope to realize the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s disease.
Mary Kubiak
Egg Harbor Township
Seniors, disabled need exemption from bag bans
Regarding the recent article, “Plastic bag bans go into effect in three more shore towns”:
Every time I am at the supermarket, I am appalled when I see senior and disabled citizens struggle to get life’s basic supplies because they can’t have a plastic shopping bag. In the case of this law, one size does not fit all. Common sense needs to prevail here.
Exceptions are made for parking, restrooms, public transportation, etc., for seniors and disabled individuals. This should be no different. It seems to me that this is a blatant violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act passed by Congress and signed by the president in 1990.
If our brilliant elected officials cannot fix this mess that they themselves have created by not thinking the laws thoroughly through, then the ACLU should step in and investigate.
As for me personally, I will spend my taxable dollars in municipalities that do not discriminate against senior citizens and handicapped individuals with bag restrictions.
Kelly Bowen
Margate