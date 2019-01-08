Give asylum seekers entry, training for jobs
Regarding the recent Betsy McCaughey column, “Nation needs Trump’s plan to stop the caravan”:
McCaughey couldn’t be more wrong. It’s immoral to delay entry into this country for people seeking asylum. Some left their country because they faced death. They had to walk hundreds of miles in some cases to get here. Some have died trying to make this trip.
Some are running from M-16 and similar gangs. Drugs and fear rule their countries. America should welcome them and require them to learn English and a skill and get a job. They need help, like people already living here, and should be limited in their funding from the government. Public aid should be cut off and they should be returned to their country of origin if they refuse to comply.
The U.S. should supply teachers and support these people for a short period for them to achieve these goals and skills. After three years if they haven’t achieved citizenship they should be deported to their country of origin.
In some cases turning these people away might be causing their eventual death. It’s immoral to make them wait to apply for asylum. My grandfather didn’t have to wait to enter the country.
We’re all Americans and almost all of us came from folks, somewhere in their background, who left their country to come here.
James Aumack
Cape May
Attacks on Trump shameful
When a newly elected president does the best he can, isn’t recognized for it, even attacked every day, it is time for me to be ashamed of my country’s behavior. The incessant attacks, day in, day out, become a drag. When will it stop? And after two years in office?
After eight years of job-killing regulations the country should breathe a sigh of relief that the past administration is gone. Instead we are confronted by court injunctions, false dossiers, immigration problems. Our legal values are at stake when the Democrats have no intention of backing the president or even the majority of the people.
One thing is certain: The history books will be much kinder to President Trump.
May Huddleston
Atlantic City
Trump is reality show
It’s lucky that President Trump had great producers and writers for his television show “The Apprentice.” I think that the Trumps aren’t the great negotiating board room geniuses they have claimed and were portrayed to be. Trump is a reality show president, just a show.
Kevin Dolan
Mays Landing