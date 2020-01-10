Develop Millville land
I do protest in the strongest manner the latest governmental agency land grab, this time in Millville. There is simply no need to buy and add more than 1,400 acres from the old Holly Farms electric company site.
Millville is not a growing community, so the last thing it needs is more taxable property removed from the base.
This land is already surrounded by thousands of acres of undeveloped land. There is not massive growth or any type of growth whatsoever nearby.
There needs to be a county and state level action to do reasonable, taxable development in this area instead of no-growth.
By the way, let’s explore exactly who and what did profit from this exchange. These actions continue the folly of quasi-governmental groups getting property all over South Jersey, and using whose money?
Let’s also explore Stockton University buying old country clubs and maybe old casino buildings in Atlantic City. I wonder if there are great living suites for the university leaders and their friends there also. Imagine oceanfront free summer rooms for some special folks — what a perk at taxpayers’ expense.
Time to end this nonsense.
Ernst Hauschild
Millville
Dems threaten democracy
The Democrats have been trying to void the will of the people and the results of the 2016 election since before President Trump’s inauguration. I think they’ve now finally taken their coup d’etat to the level of treason. After wasting millions on bogus investigations, they will try to impeach a president on hearsay evidence and personal assumptions fully aware it will go nowhere in Congress but might help them in 2020.
Worst of all is their total hypocrisy. Forget the Russians, no one interferes with our elections worse than the Democrats with abuse of mail-in ballots, dead people voting etc.
Second is their audacity of accusing Trump of breaking the law while they aid and abet criminals by violating immigration law and providing sanctuary, medical/education benefits and now even driver’s licenses to people illegally in this country.
The party that was responsible for the Civil War, segregation and Jim Crow laws now accuses Trump of trying to destroy our democracy. If the Democrats want to find domestic enemies, they need look no further than their media allies and there reflection in the mirror.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Dem policies buy votes
Is there any limit to the stupidity of Democrats and the “sheeple” who follow them?
Do they actually believe that giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens will mean they will now buy car insurance and come out of the woodwork?
If that’s so, then why not require voter identification cards now?
This is just another attempt by the Democratic Party to pander to another group for votes. It’s all about votes — whether it’s the LGBTQ community, mailing absentee ballots to persons who didn’t ask for one, pushing the transgender policy in local schools, and the legalization of recreational marijuana, just to name a few. All are aimed at a specific group and their potential votes of thanks.
Remember, it’s all about votes and staying in power. I’ve always believed that Democrats need the fraud to win, and this is just another step in that direction.
James McCusker
Somers Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.