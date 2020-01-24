Democrats just disrupt
People have been misled by the Democratic Party, biased media, career corrupt politicians and bureaucrats.
Since the 2016 election, the freshmen that people elected to Congress have not been allowed to work with the president to solve many issues that we as Americans have faced in the past three years. The leadership of the party who are bent on getting President Trump from office have not contributed to helping the country or their constituents who voted them into office.
There are 233 Democrats in Congress at $175,000 in salary, add their aides, the Mueller investigation that spent $40 million, all the money wasted on investigating the Trump organization. The Kavanaugh hearings had to cost a lot more taxpayer money. This is totally not acceptable.
Fox News has interviewed Democrats where some have said that they would impeach the president again.
This is against what the Constitution is about. It was written to protect everyone, not to be used as a political partisan tool to fuel upheaval in the national government.
These people do not deserve to be reelected only to disrupt all the progress that has been made in the last three-plus years.
If you cannot work for the common good, then you should not run for office.
Carl Fischbach
Egg Harbor Township
Executive privilege suspect
Regarding the recent column by Betsy McCaughey, “Schiff deceived to push impeachment”:
McCaughey rails for more government transparency from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the whistleblower and intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson. She states that the evidence brought forth to trigger a launch of the impeachment investigation was secondhand and insufficient.
I have no problem with McCaughey’s quest for transparency with regard to how those decisions were made. I do have a simple common sense question for McCaughey and the American people to consider with regard to transparency. Why would an innocent president seek to restrict executive branch officials who might exonerate him from testifying in the House investigation or the Senate impeachment trial?
Mario L. Maiese
Ventnor
Patriots write in cursive
Go back several centuries and witness the beauty and greatness of cursive writing in the Declaration of Independence. At great risk to themselves, smart, no-nonsense American freedom fighters told King George to take a hike. Their defiance with their unique cursive signatures brought this country into being.
It is our good fortune today that we have a president who takes great pride in his cursive writing, and every day he proves himself the equal to those patriots from 1776.
Peter Bunting
Northfield
Vote out Van Drew
Calling Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s change to the Republican Party a “switcheroo” made it sound like some silly child’s game. When in fact, it was a stark betrayal to his district. His disingenuous plunge into President Trump’s supporters demonstrates he must be voted out.
This is a great country and everyone is privileged to their beliefs and opinions, but Van Drew has made a grave mistake.
Robert S. Johnson
Atlantic City
