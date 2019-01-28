New approaches needed to counter criminality
The news lately has been rife concerning conflicts between criminal groups in large and medium size cities throughout the country. This often includes guns and shootings. Accompanying this social phenomenon is the successful judicial incarceration of the leadership of many criminal organizations.
All actions, good or bad, have collateral repercussions which are sometimes significant and negative. These actions have left a leadership vacuum that opposing factions seek to fill, often through brute force.
Gun battles and the illegal drug trade go hand in hand because of money. History suggests that decimating criminal leadership does not solve the problem. Despite good intentions, it often results in the death of innocent bystanders and of immature and young people lower down in the organizations.
This country has the highest per capita prison population in the industrialized world, partially due to money flowing into the prison system and also by politic passage of ever more laws that favor incarceration. The solution may lie with other methods.
The recently passed criminal justice bill attempts to prevent recidivism and to safely reconnect offenders with their families and community. Another effort is the increased resources targeted toward the treatment of addicts and the mentally ill.
Evidence-based educational programs about drugs and guns are being developed, especially targeting children and adolescents.
Legalizing cannabis, a big percentage of illegal profits, would help if not taxed to excess.
Society needs newer problem-solving practices to avoid repeating past failures.
Owen Sheekey
Millville
Wall would be a waste
One of the things I took with me from 45 years in engineering is to never decide on a solution to a problem before you understand both the problem and the desired outcomes.
Take as an example the wall or other physical barrier that President Trump has demanded to seal the U.S. southern border from people intent on taking American jobs, from the flow of drugs into the country, and from marauding Central American gangs.
In reality these are three separate problems and a physical barrier or wall would not solve any of them.
I think President Trump is trying to bamboozle a large bunch of people to the tune of $5.2 billion and to accomplish nothing worthwhile relative to the problems to be solved. The number 5.2 billion is so big it won’t even fit on my calculator. It is the number 52 followed by eight zeros, which would all be for nothing.
Steve Spahn
Sweetwater