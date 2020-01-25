Van Drew’s reasonable
The nation as a whole can be thankful that the country has some Democrats left that are reasonable thinkers.
To that conclusion, I congratulate Rep. Jeff Van Drew, our 2nd District congressman, for acting as a true statesman and switching to the Republican Party.
I have been a lifetime Republican who worked for Frank LoBiondo when he started his political career running for Cumberland County freeholder in the 1970s.
However, when you have the current Democratic slate of candidates running for president, promoting policies that would bankrupt the country and advocating socialism, and the liberal state of New Jersey granting driver’s license privileges to half a million illegal immigrants, it is a surprise that there are still some sane-thinking Democrats.
Robert Readding
Vineland
NJ, like it or leave it
To all those who continue to complain about living in New Jersey because it’s such a terrible unfair state, I ask, “When are you leaving?”
If you’re that unhappy in New Jersey, move elsewhere, and don’t let the door hit you on your way out. Good luck wherever you go because the grass is not always greener on the other side.
Karl Frank
Mays Landing
Political system broken
Democratic congressman turned Republican Jeff Van Drew has invited President Trump to a campaign rally in January when the population is substantially reduced. I think they’re both desperate and based on 2016 voting results see South Jersey as a political stronghold. The new Democratic mayor of Wildwood thinks that it is a great opportunity for the town.
This type of event is going to require substantial resources in terms of security etc. Has anybody estimated the cost and determined who is going to pay for it? Let alone the logic of holding such an event in a small venue and in January.
The political system is broken. It is attracting the wrong people for the wrong reasons. I have two words for all of them — term limits.
Bob Sule
Somers Point
Democrats unprincipled
When dealing with Democrats, always bear in mind that, as with criminals, they typically are agenda-driven. Truth and factuality may mean nothing to them. They might do and say anything if they believe it will advance their interests. Therefore, I believe people who vote for them are either (a) incredibly politically naïve, or (b) as morally corrupt as they are.
Vincent Torlini
Atlantic City
