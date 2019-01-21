Border control wise
There’s a lot that I don’t understand about the controversy over immigration and caravans. Both sides are very passionate, but I think more about what’s wise.
The media is supposed to be truthful, but they focus on women and children migrants when most caravan members are male. Many caravan members were not told that U.S. admission would be difficult. I’d like to know who’s helping the migrants and who’s paying for that help. So far, I’ve found a coalition of U.S.-based liberal/socialist groups advocating border elimination, along with a number of foundation donors (including George Soros’ Open Society Foundation).
Border screening was put in place to avoid spreading disease, to control criminal activity, and to keep from dumping more people in poverty into the U.S. Nothing wrong with that. San Francisco Democrats fight immigration restrictions — even though their city has a very large homeless population and lacks unskilled jobs and affordable housing.
Illegal immigrants are demanding that they be let in — echoed by their supporters. The current laws say that is illegal and we shouldn’t ignore the rule of law.
Compassionate people would like to share American prosperity, but it isn’t compassionate to share and grow poverty. People should ask some common-sense questions. Passionate thinking alone makes people gullible for those that want to manipulate others for their own purposes. Myself, I don’t like the idea of being used.
Allen Keller
Somers Point
Hotels need panic buttons
State Sen. Chris Brown continues to be a champion for working families, from saving local casino jobs from North Jersey casinos to now protecting casino employees in the workplace by providing panic buttons to housekeeping workers, which notify security when they are threatened or in danger of being assaulted.
As someone who worked in the casino industry for over 36 years, I am all too familiar with the hazards many of my fellow co-workers face. It can be pretty scary for someone working alone to unlock a door to a stranger’s room without knowing what could be on the other side. With panic buttons, mothers, sisters and daughters can immediately call security for help.
Everyone is important in Brown’s eyes and he is using his leadership on this bill to make sure all local families are treated with respect and dignity.
Marc Scittina
Egg Harbor Township