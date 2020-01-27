Beware the phone scams
Most of us get weekly or daily phone calls from scammers, who are eager to fleece us out of our hard earned money. The most common scam these days is the one which will lower our credit card interest rate to 1% or 2%, or even 0%. These thieves are just after a credit card number so they can make fraudulent purchases. The lead-in states, “Thank you for using Visa, Mastercard and Discover,” or “Bank of America wants to lower your credit card rate.” These robocalls, annoying as they are, can be handled with a hang-up.
Health insurance, automobile warranty “insurance,” and student loan forgiveness robocalls have recently been frequent. New scams surface all the time; here is a new one: “This is Amazon, and we are going to start charging you $39.95 a month for your Amazon Prime account, deducted from your bank account starting next month unless you decline it.” The caller then continues to try to get to log on the victim’s computer and type in commands to hand over control of the victim’s computer so they can scam them.
Exposing these scams would do the community a big service by keeping people from becoming victims. Others include phone calls saying: Your Social Security account has been compromised, and your benefits will be stopped. Your Social Security number has been linked to fraudulent drug activity. Your grandchild has been arrested and needs bail money (send money with gift cards). Microsoft wants to refund an overcharge of $299.99 (go to your computer and let me control everything).
Stephen Schmidt
Galloway Township
Right to hear Trump speak
Regarding the recent article, “Protests scheduled for Trump rally in Wildwood”:
Have you ever seen Republicans protesting at a President Obama rally, or at any Democrat rally, for that matter? I think not. Conservatives, by and large, understand that those who have different ideas and beliefs than they do also have a right to gather.
Shayla Woolfort, one of the protest organizers, said, “When hate comes to town, we have a moral obligation to take action and not look the other way.” To that I would say that the protesters themselves are the haters. They hate Trump, and are incapable of recognizing any of the positive things he has done for this country, many of which have benefitted minorities, and some of the very fringe groups that wish to protest him.
The truth is that under Trump, we have achieved the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, and the lowest black and Hispanic unemployment rate ever recorded. NAFTA has been replaced with USMCA, and the first phase of the China trade deal has been signed.
American citizens have the right to assemble to hear the president of the United States speak. The fact that you don’t agree with Trump ideologically or otherwise doesn’t change that. Hate and lack of civility and respect will only backfire. Conservatives didn’t agree with Obama and his policies, but they respected the office, as well as the right of his supporters to assemble to hear him speak. People can disagree without hating.
Lisa Palomeque
Ocean City
